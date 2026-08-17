Babar Azam’s availability for England Test opener hangs in balance

Babar injured his right hand during Pakistan’s 3-day practice match in Beckenham last week
Pakistan face a late selection call over Babar Azam’s availability for the opening Test against England at Headingley, with the Pakistan captain set to undergo a final medical assessment before a decision is made on his participation.
Babar injured his right hand during Pakistan’s three-day practice match against the Professional County Club Select XI in Beckenham last week. The batter was struck on the finger by a delivery from Manny Lumsden on the final ball of the 39th over and immediately appeared in discomfort. He dropped his bat, received treatment from the medical staff and left the field after scoring five runs off 17 balls.
The setback came just weeks after Babar had sustained a similar blow to the same hand during Pakistan’s second Test against the West Indies. Pakistan won that match to level the two-Test series, with Babar playing a key role as the side secured an away victory.
The Pakistan Cricket Board subsequently advised Babar to sit out the remainder of the warm-up match as a precaution. Despite his absence, Pakistan completed a comfortable win, with Saud Shakeel scoring an impressive century and Imam-ul-Haq contributing a half-century.
Babar returned to training with the squad at Headingley on Monday, ahead of the first Test, which begins on Wednesday, August 19. He took part in throw-downs and batting practice, but Pakistan are yet to confirm whether he will be fit enough to take his place in the playing XI.
Speaking to reporters at Headingley, Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas said the final decision would be taken on match day after the medical team’s assessment.
“Whether he will play or not will be decided on the match day. But today he has done little of throw-down batting practice and the medical team is working with him,” Abbas said.
Babar, 31, was reportedly moving and batting without obvious discomfort during Monday’s session, although the team management will continue to monitor his condition closely before finalising the XI.
If Babar is ruled out, Saud Shakeel and Awais Zafar are among the players in contention for a place in Pakistan’s batting line-up. Zafar made his Test debut in the second match against the West Indies, while Saud missed that series but strengthened his case for selection with his century in the warm-up fixture.
Pakistan are also set to welcome back Shan Masood, who is expected to return after recovering from a fractured finger sustained during the West Indies tour. The injury kept him out of the second Test, but he has reportedly trained well and is considered fit for the England series.
With the three-match series beginning at Headingley, Pakistan’s immediate priority will be to establish Babar’s fitness and settle their batting combination. His availability would provide the visitors with valuable experience as they look to make a strong start against an England side expected to make full use of home conditions.