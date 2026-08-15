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Pakistan captain Babar Azam faces injury scare ahead of England Test

Pakistan’s three-match series against England begins on August 19

Last updated:
Jai Rai
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Babar Azam
Babar Azam
AP

Pakistan captain Babar Azam suffered a hand injury during a warm-up match, raising concerns ahead of the team’s three-Test series against England.

Babar was batting on five for Pakistan against a Professional County Club Select XI when a rising delivery from England Under-19 pacer Manny Lumsden struck his bottom hand.

The 31-year-old was visibly in pain after being hit and did not return to the crease, leaving Pakistan with an injury concern ahead of their upcoming Test assignment.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Babar was withdrawn from the remainder of the practice match as a precaution after being assessed by the team doctor.

“Following an assessment by the team doctor and taking precautionary measures, Babar has been advised to take rest from the remainder of the practice match,” the PCB said in a media release.

The board, however, provided a positive update on Babar’s availability, confirming that the Pakistan Test captain is expected to return to training on Monday at Headingley Cricket Ground.

Pakistan’s three-match series against England begins on August 19, leaving little time for Babar to recover if the injury proves more serious than initially expected. His fitness will be closely monitored given his importance to both Pakistan’s batting line-up and leadership group.

Babar was recently re-appointed as Pakistan’s Test captain and will be looking to build on a positive start to his second stint in the role. Pakistan drew their two-Test series in the West Indies 1-1, ending a run of eight consecutive overseas Test defeats with an eight-wicket victory in the second Test.

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