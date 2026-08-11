Keep Babar Azam away from English media, ex-Pakistan captain's bizarre request to PCB

Latif’s remarks follow a solid showing from Babar in Pakistan’s recently concluded two-Test series against the West Indies. After Pakistan slumped to a 90-run loss in the series opener at Tarouba – collapsing to 120 all out while chasing 211, with Babar the lone batter standing firm on an unbeaten 58 – the captain bounced back strongly in Port of Spain. He compiled 88 off 147 deliveries in the first innings as Pakistan posted 387 in reply to West Indies’ 344, then finished the chase with an unbeaten 24 as his side knocked off a modest target of 75 to win by eight wickets, squaring the series 1-1.