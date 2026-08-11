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Keep Babar Azam away from English media, ex-Pakistan captain's bizarre request to PCB

Pakistan will begin their three-set England series at Headingley in Leeds on August 19

Last updated:
Jai Rai
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Babar Azam (C) of Pakistan leads his teammates on to the field during the 1st day of the 2nd Test match between West Indies and Pakistan at Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on August 02, 2026.
Babar Azam (C) of Pakistan leads his teammates on to the field during the 1st day of the 2nd Test match between West Indies and Pakistan at Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on August 02, 2026.
AFP

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has floated an unusual suggestion to the Pakistan Cricket Board ahead of the team’s three-match Test series in England, proposing that Babar Azam be kept largely away from press interactions with English journalists during the tour.

Speaking on Geo News’ Score programme, he said, “An England tour is a difficult assignment, and the English media often tries to unnecessarily involve visiting teams in news stories.

“Babar Azam is an experienced player, so it would be better for the PCB management to keep him away from the English media and send former captain Shan Masood to speak to them more often.

“Shan has played in England and has better experience of dealing with the English media,” Rashid said.

Strong show

Latif’s remarks follow a solid showing from Babar in Pakistan’s recently concluded two-Test series against the West Indies. After Pakistan slumped to a 90-run loss in the series opener at Tarouba – collapsing to 120 all out while chasing 211, with Babar the lone batter standing firm on an unbeaten 58 – the captain bounced back strongly in Port of Spain. He compiled 88 off 147 deliveries in the first innings as Pakistan posted 387 in reply to West Indies’ 344, then finished the chase with an unbeaten 24 as his side knocked off a modest target of 75 to win by eight wickets, squaring the series 1-1.

That victory snapped an eight-match away losing run for Pakistan in Tests and marked Babar’s first win on foreign soil since he took back the captaincy.

Pakistan will now turn their attention towards England, with the first Test scheduled to begin at Headingley in Leeds on August 19. The second Test will be played at Lord’s from August 27, before the series concludes at Edgbaston from September 9.

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