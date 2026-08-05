Sajid Khan proves Pakistan’s trump card yet again

He kept sweating it out in the Pakistan domestic circuit before the doors of opportunity opened in January 2021, following the final of the 2020-21 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he was named as the Best Bowler of the tournament. He was the leading wicket-taker, claiming 67 wickets in 11 matches. As a result of his stellar show, he was named in Pakistan's Test squad for their series against South Africa in January. Then in March 2021, he was again named in Pakistan's Test squad, this time for their series against Zimbabwe, where he finally made his Test debut on April 29.