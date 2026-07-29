Two Pakistan cricketers fined after first Test against West Indies

Both players were found guilty of violating Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct
Pakistan fast bowlers Mohammad Abbas and Khurram Shahzad have been sanctioned by the ICC for separate Level 1 Code of Conduct breaches during the opening Test against the West Indies in Tarouba.
Both players were found guilty of violating Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which prohibits players from using “language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal during an international match.”
Khurram Shahzad was fined 15 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point after celebrating too close to dismissed batter Shai Hope during the 17th over of the West Indies’ second innings. The ICC ruled that his actions had the potential to provoke an aggressive response.
Mohammad Abbas, meanwhile, received an official reprimand and one demerit point for his animated celebration near Jomel Warrican after claiming the final wicket of the innings.
Both players had clean disciplinary records over the previous 24 months, making these their first demerit points during that period.
The disciplinary action came after West Indies sealed a 90-run victory in the opening Test, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.
Chasing 211 for victory after West Indies were dismissed for 181 in their second innings, Pakistan crumbled to 71-9 as Jayden Seales ripped through the batting line-up with figures of 5-20.
Captain Babar Azam produced a lone fighting effort, remaining unbeaten on 58, while No. 11 Mohammad Abbas scored a determined 23 as the pair added 49 runs for the final wicket to delay the inevitable. Their resistance lasted 12 overs before Abbas was dismissed shortly after tea on the fourth day, ending Pakistan’s innings at 120.
“We played good cricket over the last few days, but today we were not up to the mark as a batting unit,” Babar said after the defeat.
“We lost back-to-back wickets. We will make sure it doesn’t happen in the next matches.”
Reflecting on the conditions, he added: “The surface was good and we expected the new ball to move, so we were prepared for that. But I think they bowled very well and used the conditions nicely.”