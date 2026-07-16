The ICC said Brar admitted to a Level 1 offence under Article 2.9 of the Code of Conduct, which covers throwing the ball at or near a player in an inappropriate or dangerous manner during an international match.

India fast bowler Gurnoor Brar has received an official warning from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching its Code of Conduct during the opening ODI against England in Birmingham.

Along with the official reprimand, Brar has been given one demerit point. It is his first offence within a 24-month period.

The incident took place in the eighth over of England's innings. After fielding the ball, Brar threw it towards the batter in a manner the ICC deemed inappropriate and potentially dangerous.

Under the ICC Code of Conduct, a Level 1 offence carries penalties ranging from an official reprimand to a fine of up to 50 per cent of a player's match fee, along with one or two demerit points, depending on the severity of the incident.

Brar accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, meaning the matter was resolved without the need for a formal hearing.

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