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ICC reprimands Gurnoor Brar over ball-throwing incident during Birmingham ODI

India seamer admits Level 1 Code of Conduct breach and accepts disciplinary sanction

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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India's Gurnoor Brar celebrates the wicket of England's Ben Duckett during 1st ODI, at Edgbaston stadium in Birmingham on Tuesday.
India's Gurnoor Brar celebrates the wicket of England's Ben Duckett during 1st ODI, at Edgbaston stadium in Birmingham on Tuesday.
ANI

India fast bowler Gurnoor Brar has received an official warning from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching its Code of Conduct during the opening ODI against England in Birmingham.

The ICC said Brar admitted to a Level 1 offence under Article 2.9 of the Code of Conduct, which covers throwing the ball at or near a player in an inappropriate or dangerous manner during an international match.

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The incident took place in the eighth over of England's innings. After fielding the ball, Brar threw it towards the batter in a manner the ICC deemed inappropriate and potentially dangerous.

Along with the official reprimand, Brar has been given one demerit point. It is his first offence within a 24-month period.

Brar accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, meaning the matter was resolved without the need for a formal hearing.

Under the ICC Code of Conduct, a Level 1 offence carries penalties ranging from an official reprimand to a fine of up to 50 per cent of a player's match fee, along with one or two demerit points, depending on the severity of the incident.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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