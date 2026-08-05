Will VVS Laxman replace Ajit Agarkar as Team India chief selector?

Topic to be discussed at the BCCI’s Annual General Meeting in September
Team India’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar is reportedly facing an uncertain future, with growing speculation that the BCCI may not extend his tenure beyond its expiry in September 2026. If the board opts for a change, former India batter VVS Laxman has emerged as the frontrunner to replace him.
According to reports in Indian media, events during India’s recent tour of England have prompted the BCCI to reassess plans to retain Agarkar through the 2027 ODI World Cup, an extension that had earlier appeared likely.
The report claims that the controversy surrounding Rohit Sharma’s ODI future during the England tour did not sit well with senior BCCI officials, leading to fresh discussions over the leadership of the national selection committee.
No final decision has been made yet. Agarkar’s future is expected to be a key topic at the BCCI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in September, where the board will review his tenure.
An extension, however, remains a possibility. India’s upcoming two-Test series in Sri Lanka is expected to play a role in the board’s evaluation, while Agarkar is understood to be keen on continuing as chief selector until the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Agarkar has enjoyed a highly successful stint since taking charge in 2023. Under his leadership, India’s men’s team has captured three ICC titles — the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cups, as well as the 2025 Champions Trophy — making it one of the most successful periods in the team’s recent history.
Laxman meanwhile was the head coach for India for the Zimbabwe tour. The move was aimed at giving the senior national team’s support staff a short break following the white-ball series against England.