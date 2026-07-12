India call up Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi after injury setbacks

The players replace Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy ahead of upcoming overseas tours
India have been forced to make two changes to their squads after pacers Harshit Rana and spinner Varun Chakaravarthy suffered hamstring injuries during the third T20I against England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Sunday.
Fast bowler Prince Yadav has been named as Harshit's replacement for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, meanwhile, replaces Varun in India's squad for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.
According to the BCCI, Harshit experienced discomfort in his right hamstring during the match at Trent Bridge. Medical scans later confirmed a Grade 1 hamstring injury, ruling him out of the ODI series against England.
Varun also picked up a hamstring injury in the same game. An MRI scan revealed a Grade 2 injury to his left hamstring, and following specialist medical advice, he has been ruled out of the Zimbabwe T20I series.
Both players will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for rehabilitation and medical supervision before their return to competitive cricket.
"The Men's Selection Committee has named Prince Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi as replacements for Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy," the BCCI said in a statement.
India head into the ODI series against England after a disappointing 4-0 defeat in the five-match T20I series. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the team will begin the three-match ODI series on July 14 before travelling to Zimbabwe for a three-match T20I series.
Updated squad for England ODIs: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav.
Updated squad for Zimbabwe T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Ravi Bishnoi.