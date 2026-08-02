India's Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss Sri Lanka Test series

BCCI medical team is taking a cautious approach as he continues recovery from a knee issue
India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka as he continues his recovery from a left-knee injury, according to a report by Cricinfo.
The BCCI medical team has advised the fast bowler to take more time before returning to bowling, with concerns that an early comeback could worsen the injury and keep him out for a longer period. No replacement for Bumrah has been announced so far.
Bumrah last bowled during the second ODI against England in Cardiff on July 16. He was later ruled out of the final ODI at Lord's after the BCCI confirmed that he had suffered an impact injury while fielding.
Following the England series, the 32-year-old reportedly received an injection in his knee as part of a fitness plan designed by the BCCI medical staff.
Bumrah travelled to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru this week for fitness assessments. After reviewing his condition, the medical team is believed to have recommended against an immediate return to bowling.
The exact details and seriousness of the injury have not been disclosed. However, the BCCI appears keen to avoid rushing one of India's most important players back into action, especially with a busy international schedule ahead.
Bumrah had also visited the Bengaluru facility in March for fitness and conditioning work before the IPL. He was cleared to play shortly before Mumbai Indians' opening match and featured in 13 games during the season, though he missed the franchise's final fixture.
India's two-Test series against Sri Lanka begins on August 15 at the Galle International Stadium. The second Test will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo from August 23.