This 18-year-old US gymnast is ready to make Sri Lanka proud

During her early years, she has trained alongside seven-time Olympic champion Simone Biles
Tiana Sumanasekera is ready to make Sri Lanka proud. The 18-year-old gymnast, whose remarkable journey has taken her from the US Olympic Trials to the NCAA Gymnastics Championships, will now represent her parents’ homeland at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.
The University of California, Los Angeles sophomore is set to compete on the balance beam in Subdivision 2 of the women’s team final and individual qualification events.
Sumanasekera has earned international recognition for her technical precision and impressive competitive pedigree. At just 18, she has already become a source of immense pride in Sri Lanka, despite being limited to the balance beam at the Commonwealth Games due to a shoulder injury.
Her rise has seen her train alongside some of the biggest names in gymnastics. During her formative years, she was a training partner to seven-time Olympic champion Simone Biles, gaining invaluable experience at the highest level of the sport.
A 2024 US Olympic alternate, Sumanasekera recently announced her decision to change her sporting nationality with the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), choosing to represent Sri Lanka rather than the United States.
“My heart will always be proud to belong to both countries,” Sumanasekera said in a social media post. “I could not be more proud and excited for this special opportunity. Competing at the Olympics would be an absolute dream come true, and having the chance to honour my heritage by doing it for a country I hold so close to my heart makes it that much more special.”
Sumanasekera had been a prominent member of the US women’s national team since 2021. During her time representing the country, she won multiple Pan American titles and finished third on balance beam at the 2024 US Olympic Trials.
Her switch to Sri Lanka is also driven by a desire to bring greater visibility to gymnastics in the country and across South Asia.
“Gymnastics is so underrepresented in Sri Lanka and South Asia as a whole, so I am beyond honoured to help bring representation to such a beautiful and diverse part of the world,” she wrote.
Sumanasekera had already made history in her international career, becoming the first gymnast of Sri Lankan descent to represent the United States on the world stage.
Her connection to her heritage has also been evident in her performances. She has often incorporated elements of her culture into her intricate, self-choreographed floor routines, with her latest routine for UCLA attracting significant attention for its dynamic Bollywood-inspired theme.
Now, as she begins a new chapter representing Sri Lanka, Sumanasekera hopes her journey will inspire the next generation of gymnasts in the country.
“I truly hope to inspire the young gymnasts in Sri Lanka to be the most authentic and confident version of themselves when doing gymnastics. I want them to know that they, too, can pursue whatever their heart desires because you should always do what you love,” she said.
Her ambitions extend beyond competition. Sumanasekera also plans to visit Sri Lanka to conduct free gymnastics camps, particularly encouraging young girls to take up the sport and pursue their passion.
“I also plan on visiting Sri Lanka to conduct free gymnastics camps to encourage and support young girls in pursuing this sport because they enjoy it. I want to inspire them in any way I can, and it would mean the world to me to play even the smallest part in their growth as gymnasts,” she said.