Sri Lankan cricket coach dies after altercation with players

62-year-old Fernando once mentored Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis
A 62-year-old cricket coach who once mentored Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis during his school days has died following an altercation involving players during a cricket match in Colombo.
Police said Thursday that a 17-year-old school cricketer was arrested on suspicion of assaulting coach Sumith Fernando. He was produced before a Colombo court and placed in child probation custody until August 17.
The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute over drinking water during a cricket training session on August 8. According to police, a group of cricketers, including the teenager, went to a water tap at the ground but found that no water was available. An argument then broke out between the players and a club employee.
Sri Lanka Mirror reported that the employee allegedly attempted to assault one of the players, leading to a confrontation. Fernando was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment and died on Tuesday while receiving medical care.
Fernando was a former coach at Prince of Wales College in Moratuwa, Colombo, where he mentored several leading school cricketers, including Mendis during his formative years. Mendis has since gone on to become one of Sri Lanka’s leading international players and currently serves as the national ODI captain.
Fernando later worked as the curator of the Bloomfield Cricket & Athletic Club, which competes in Sri Lanka’s first-class cricket structure. He was widely known within the country’s school and domestic cricket circles for his contribution to developing young cricketers.