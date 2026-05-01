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Two Sri Lankan U19 cricketers arrested over alleged bathroom filming of women

U19 players accused of secretly filming women as Sri Lanka cricket turmoil grows

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Two SL U19 players detained after shocking hotel incident
Two SL U19 players detained after shocking hotel incident
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According to reports from ESPNcricinfo, Sri Lankan cricket has been hit by a major scandal after two U19 cricketers were arrested following a disturbing incident in Colombo.

U19 players detained after hotel incident

The players were staying at a hotel in Narahenpita when female guests complained that they were being secretly filmed while bathing. The gravity of the allegations led to immediate police intervention.

Both cricketers were detained and later produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court, where they were released on personal bail of LKR 500,000 ($1564) each. The case is scheduled to be heard again on May 25. Authorities are also investigating whether any alleged footage was shared online, which could lead to further charges under cybercrime laws.

Crisis deepens for Sri Lanka Cricket

The incident comes at a time of peak instability for the sport in the country. Following the recent resignation of board president Shammi Silva, the government has stepped in to oversee operations through the Ministry of Sports.

To manage this transition, a Transformation Committee has been appointed to overhaul the board's structure. This body features high-profile figures, including legendary captain Kumar Sangakkara. While the committee's goal is to address long-standing allegations of mismanagement, the move carries significant risk.

The ICC maintains strict regulations against government interference in cricket administration. Given that Sri Lanka has previously faced suspension for similar issues, any perception of direct state control could invite fresh sanctions from the global governing body.

For now, formal internal disciplinary action against the U19 players is pending as the new administration stabilizes. While the national team is set to tour the West Indies in June, the focus remains firmly on the legal and administrative battles occurring off the field.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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