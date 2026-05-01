Was Jason Holder’s catch legal? Here’s what the rules say as Ashwin calls it out

Kolhi was furious as that controversial catch changed the game for RCB
The IPL always finds a way to deliver drama, and this time, it came down to a single catch that had everyone talking. Jason Holder’s effort to dismiss Rajat Patidar turned into one of those moments where fans, players, and experts all saw things a little differently.
It happened during the RCB vs GT clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Patidar top-edged a pull shot off Arshad Khan, and the ball flew toward deep square leg. Holder charged in from the boundary, committed to a sliding dive, and completed a sharp low catch.
But the replay quickly complicated things. As Holder slid, there were doubts: Did the ball brush the ground as his hands made contact? The visuals were not entirely clear, and that is where the controversy began.
Virat Kohli did not hold back. He was seen in an animated discussion with the fourth umpire, questioning whether Holder had full control of the ball. From RCB’s point of view, the hand grazing the turf during the slide made the decision far from straightforward. Even head coach Andy Flower stepped in, seeking clarification as the RCB camp tried to understand why the decision went against them. Still, the third umpire stayed with the original on-field call of "Out."
The law is nuanced in these moments. As per MCC Law 33.2.2, a catch is fair if the ball is held "even if the hand holding the ball is touching the ground." The controversy usually stems from whether the ball itself touched the grass before or during the control. While RCB felt the ground assisted the catch, the third umpire was satisfied that Holder had clean control through the motion.
Ravichandra Ashwin said the following on his youtube channel, “The ball might not have touched the ground again. I’m saying it might not have. What we also need to understand is the interpretation of the rules; the umpire sees things from a certain angle, and they’re very experienced. From RCB’s POV, it’s unlucky. From GT’s POV, it’s clearly out. But as a neutral, within the rules, it’s fair to give that out.”
The dismissal proved to be a turning point. RCB’s innings struggled for momentum afterwards, and they were bowled out for 155. Devdutt Padikkal top-scored with 40, while Virat Kohli managed 28. Arshad Khan led the GT attack with 3/22, supported by Rashid Khan (2/19) and Holder (2/29).
In reply, GT came out firing. Shubman Gill smashed a blistering 43 off 18 balls, and Jos Buttler added 39 off 19 to set a heavy tone early. Despite Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s valiant 3 for 28, Rahul Tewatia’s unbeaten 27 ensured GT reached the target in just 15.5 overs.
Holder capped off a memorable night by winning the Player of the Match award for his all-round contribution, including his two wickets and three catches. But the major talking point of this match is that catch and that probably might have won GT the match.
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