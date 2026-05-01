Was Jason Holder’s catch legal? Here’s what the rules say as Ashwin calls it out

Virat Kohli did not hold back. He was seen in an animated discussion with the fourth umpire, questioning whether Holder had full control of the ball. From RCB’s point of view, the hand grazing the turf during the slide made the decision far from straightforward. Even head coach Andy Flower stepped in, seeking clarification as the RCB camp tried to understand why the decision went against them. Still, the third umpire stayed with the original on-field call of "Out."