Salil Arora hits "no look" six off Bumrah as SRH chase 244, break records against MI

Head, Klaasen, Arora power SRH to historic chase and 100th IPL win in Mumbai
Not many players can stand in front of Jasprit Bumrah and pull off a no look six. It sounds unreal. But that is exactly what unfolded at the Wankhede.
In a game that will be spoken about for a long time, Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off one of the greatest chases in IPL history, hunting down 244 against Mumbai Indians with eight balls to spare. And right at the end of it all was a moment that summed up the madness of the night.
23-year-old Salil Arora walked in with the game still demanding calm nerves. What followed was anything but calm. The youngster smashed 30 not out off just 10 balls, hammering three sixes and two fours in a fearless finish.
The standout moment came against Bumrah. Arora launched a no look six, barely watching the ball as it sailed over the ropes. It was audacious, almost disrespectful to a bowler of Bumrah’s quality, but it captured the confidence SRH were playing with.
He then sealed the game in style, finishing it off with a towering six off Hardik Pandya as SRH wrapped up the chase in 18.4 overs.
This win was more than just two points. For years, Wankhede had been a tough venue for SRH. Before this, they had won only two out of nine games here against Mumbai.
Chasing down 244 to finally break that run made the statement even louder.
The chase wasn’t just dramatic, it was historic.
SRH completed the highest successful chase ever at the Wankhede, going past the previous mark of 220. It also became the fourth highest successful run chase in IPL history. On top of that, it marked SRH’s 100th win in the league.
This wasn’t a one man show. The chase was built on contributions right through the lineup.
Travis Head set the tone early with a brutal 76 off 30 balls, smashing eight sixes and tearing into the powerplay.
Abhishek Sharma added 45 off 24 as the pair stitched together a 129 run opening stand that laid the perfect platform.
Heinrich Klaasen then took control in the middle, staying unbeaten on 65 off 30 and produced a man of the match performancensuring there was no collapse.
And then came Arora, adding the final punch that turned a great chase into an unforgettable one.
Earlier in the night, it looked like Mumbai had done enough. Ryan Rickelton played a stunning knock, finishing unbeaten on 123 off 55 balls, the highest individual score in Mumbai Indians history.
But it wasn’t enough.
Even Bumrah had a rare off day, finishing with figures of 0 for 54 in his four overs as SRH’s batters attacked relentlessly.Rickelton’s record goes in vain
This was not just a high scoring game. It had everything. Records, pressure, fearless hitting and a moment of pure swagger with that no look six.
At the Wankhede, where chasing big totals has broken many teams before, SRH flipped the script. And Salil Arora made sure the finish had a signature moment no one will forget.