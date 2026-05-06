Gavaskar rant highlights Bumrah’s IPL struggles

Indian batting legend lets go at fast bowler after consecutive no-balls
Sunil Gavaskar, Indian batting legend and one of the game’s finest Test openers of all time, is no stranger to on-air rants. During the Boxing Day Test in December 2024, he famously addressed Rishabh Pant’s careless dismissal by blurting out “stupid, stupid, stupid” on air.
But he took his rant to a whole new level on Monday during Mumbai Indians’ – mind you, Gavaskar is a true Mumbaikar at heart – six-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants after under-fire bowler Jasprit Bumrah bowled a nine-ball over including consecutive no-balls.
“Do not tell me again. Do not tell me. Do not tell me that Bumrah has bowled a no-ball. That is not acceptable. That is not acceptable. You are a professional cricketer; it is not acceptable. Wides, yes, I understand, but no balls, no,” ranted Gavaskar on air during the 14th over.
And when the cameras panned to Mumbai head coach Mahela Jayawardene and bowling coach Lasith Malinga, who looked dejected in the dugout, Gavaskar said, “Yes, bowling coach. This is a big one.”
Gavaskar’s outburst aside, Bumrah’s dip in form and lean spell in this IPL has drawn a lot of flak and expert opinions from ex-players. Later, speaking on Star Sports' 'Amul Cricket Live', a calmer Gavaskar discussed Bumrah’s struggles with his rhythm.
"Bumrah is giving his best, but he seems to be trying too many extra things. He took a wicket after the strategic timeout, but it was a no-ball. Then he bowled a few more no-balls. He is creating wicket-taking chances, but luck is not on his side. His pace has also dropped. His go-to slower ball length has become fuller. The line that used to target the stumps is now drifting to leg stump," said Gavaskar.
"He is overdoing things, and that's hurting him. He should go back to his basics and stick to what works best for him. Trying new things is affecting his rhythm… Bumrah needs to keep it simple and stop overcomplicating his bowling," he further added.
Ravi Shastri, a former India captain and coach and another Mumbaikar, said on JioHotstar: “Bumrah has entered this IPL off the back of a heavy workload with the Indian team over the last 12 months. His struggles are not just physical. Mental fatigue is a big reason. Mumbai Indians need to look after him. Over the next two years, there is a packed schedule, multiple Test series, and the 50-over World Cup are coming up. So, his fitness and workload will have to be managed very carefully."
Bumrah's numbers this season do appear concerning. One of the most penetrative bowlers in world cricket, he has gone through his most difficult IPL season with just three wickets in 10 matches.