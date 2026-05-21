What more does Auqib Nabi need to do for an India Test spot?

Ranji hero’s 60-wicket season raises questions over India’s selection priorities
29-year-old Auqib Nabi’s omission from India’s Afghanistan Test squad has left many fans stunned. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer has been one of the best red ball bowlers in domestic cricket over the last two seasons, yet he still remains outside the national setup.
India will play Afghanistan in a one-off Test match from June 6 to June 10, 2026. The match will be hosted at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in New Chandigarh.
Just this Ranji season, Nabi picked up 60 wickets at an incredible average of 12.65, helped his side win the Ranji Trophy, and finished as the Player of the Tournament. Overall, he now has 104 first class wickets in just two seasons.
That is why many supporters are questioning what more he actually needs to do for an India call up.
In May 2026, the selectors once again overlooked him for the one off Afghanistan Test, with Gurnoor Brar getting the nod instead. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar later admitted that Nabi was “close” to selection, while reports suggest the BCCI is planning to gradually integrate him through upcoming India A tours against Australia A and Sri Lanka A.
A lot of fans feel performances in domestic red ball cricket are no longer getting rewarded enough, especially when IPL performances and visibility seem to carry more weight in selections.
And honestly, it is hard not to feel for him. Imagine dominating domestic cricket for two straight years, winning trophies, producing unbelievable numbers, and still not hearing your name in the squad announcement.
After his stunning 60 wicket Ranji Trophy season, Delhi Capitals signed Nabi for a massive ₹8.40 crore at the IPL auction.
But life in the IPL was not easy initially. He went wicketless in his first four matches and conceded runs at an economy above 11 as batters targeted him heavily.
To his credit, Nabi adapted quickly by bowling harder lengths and using pace variations more smartly.
His biggest IPL moment came in Dharamshala against Punjab Kings when he smashed 10 runs off just two balls, including a last ball six that sealed the highest successful chase in the venue’s history. However, red ball cricket is a completely different challenge, and he has already proved his quality there with his Ranji Trophy heroics. He fully deserved an opportunity this time.
What makes the debate even stronger is that Nabi can contribute with the bat too. From a pure first class cricket perspective, his omission feels difficult to understand for many fans right now.