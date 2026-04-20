Rashid Khan reveals he rejected Indian citizenship offer

He said, "If I don’t play for my country, I won’t play for any other country either"
Rashid Khan turned down India. He turned down Australia. And he did it without hesitation.
The Afghanistan star spinner has revealed that he was offered citizenship by both countries at different points in his career, but chose to stay loyal to his roots, even when the offers promised a very different life.
The revelation comes from his book Rashid Khan: From Streets to Stardom, where he opens up about a moment during the 2023 IPL season that caught him completely off guard.
While playing in the IPL for Gujarat Titans, Rashid was told that a senior figure connected to Indian cricket wanted to meet him. What followed was a conversation he did not expect.
“I went over and greeted him. We started talking, and he said: ‘The situation in your country is very bad. Come stay in India. We will give you Indian documents, live here, play cricket here.’”
It was a direct offer. A life changing one.
Rashid admits he was taken aback in that moment.
“I was surprised by what he was saying and didn’t know how to respond. But I smiled and said, ‘Thank you very much. I am playing for my country, Afghanistan.’”
That response sums up everything about his decision.
India was not alone in seeing Rashid as a player worth building around.
He revealed that Australia had also made a similar approach, underlining just how highly he is valued in world cricket.
“I received such offers from both Australia and India. But I told them, ‘If I don’t play for my country, I won’t play for any other country either.’”
For a player who dominates T20 leagues across the world, the temptation could have been real. Better infrastructure, more stability, and bigger opportunities were all on the table.
But Rashid never entertained the idea.
This is not the first time Rashid’s name has been linked with such conversations.
Back in 2018, during an IPL match for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Kolkata Knight Riders, he produced a stunning all round performance, scoring 34 off just 10 balls and picking up three wickets.
The performance triggered a wave of reactions on social media in India, with fans even tagging then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (who has passed away in 2019) and asking if Rashid could be granted citizenship.
Swaraj responded at the time, saying citizenship matters fall under the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The debate even reached Afghanistan’s top leadership, with former President Ashraf Ghani stating that Rashid was a matter of national pride and would not be handed over to another country.
He continues to feature in the IPL for Gujarat Titans, but his international allegiance has never been up for discussion. Social media, however, has been quick to question the details, with many asking who exactly made the offer and in what capacity. Rashid has not revealed any names so far, leaving some curiosity around the claim.
For Rashid, the choice was simple.
No matter the offer, Afghanistan comes first.