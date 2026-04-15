Proposal could also include Big Bash League match in Chennai under bilateral plan
Adelaide Oval is considering a bold move to host a regular-season Indian Premier League (IPL) match as early as March next year, which could see the tournament played in Australia for the first time.
The idea is being driven by Adelaide Oval chairman Jamie Briggs and South Australian Cricket Association chief Will Rayner. Initial discussions with key figures have already taken place, and formal talks with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are expected soon.
According to SEN Cricket, the proposal could form part of a wider plan involving both countries. Reports suggest there is also interest in staging a Big Bash League (BBL) match in Chennai, creating a two-way arrangement between Australia and India.
Officials believe such a move could open new doors for both leagues and bring fans closer to the game in different parts of the world.
Adelaide Oval has been positioning itself as a venue for major international events. It has already shown interest in hosting the final of the 2028 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
Local authorities see an IPL match as a chance to boost the city’s global profile. Senior leaders, including South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas, have been informally consulted, along with figures from Cricket Australia.
Tourism authorities have also backed the idea, pointing to the wider economic benefits such events can bring, from increased travel to global exposure.
From a planning point of view, Adelaide Oval is confident it can manage the schedule. Venue officials say the ground can switch between cricket and football within two days, making a late-March fixture possible.
March is seen as a suitable window due to favourable weather and fewer scheduling clashes.
While the plan is still at an early stage and needs approval from the BCCI, organisers are optimistic. They believe an IPL match in Adelaide would draw strong crowds and a large global TV audience, adding another chapter to the tournament’s growing reach.