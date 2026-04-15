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IPL remains the centre of franchise cricket’s rise, says Graeme Smith

Former South Africa captain highlights its lasting influence on the global game

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith
Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith
IANS

Franchise cricket is changing the shape of the sport, and former South Africa captain Graeme Smith believes the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to lead that shift.

Now the commissioner of SA20, Smith reflected on how T20 leagues have grown rapidly and altered both the business and playing sides of cricket. Speaking to Olympics.com, he said the IPL set the standard for what followed.

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“The IPL changed everything,” Smith said. “It showed how big franchise cricket could become - from the money involved to the way fans connect with teams, and the quality of cricket on display.”

IPL sets the standard for others

Since it began in 2008, the IPL has grown into one of the biggest sporting events in the world. Smith said leagues in other countries have taken clear inspiration from its model.

“Across the world, leagues have followed the IPL in many ways,” he said. “From the format to the auction system and fan engagement, it has become the reference point.”

Smith said the rise of franchise tournaments was expected. He pointed to growing TV audiences and private investment as key reasons behind the expansion.

“It was always heading in this direction,” he said. “With more viewers and more money coming in, these leagues were bound to grow.”

Future may see fewer major leagues

Looking ahead, Smith expects the crowded calendar to settle, with only a handful of top competitions dominating the landscape.

“You might see four or five major leagues globally,” he said. “Each will need its own space in the calendar so they don’t overlap.”

Even in that scenario, Smith believes the IPL will continue to lead the way. “It sits at the top,” he said. “The best players want to be part of it, and it draws huge interest. Other leagues can do well too, but the schedule has to be managed carefully.”

Global club event could be next step

Smith also spoke about the possibility of a global tournament featuring champions from different leagues. “You could imagine a Club World Cup-style competition,” he said. “It would be exciting to see top teams from different leagues face each other.”

He added that shared ownership across franchises in various leagues could help make such an idea a reality in the future.

“There’s still work to be done,” Smith said. “But the base is there. Franchise cricket has created a whole new system for the game.”

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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