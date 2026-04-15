Why was the Zimbabwean player banned from PSL after joining IPL?

The Zimbabwe fast bowler has been barred from the next two editions of the Pakistan Super League after pulling out of his agreement with Islamabad United in PSL 11 and moving to the IPL instead. Muzarabani joined Kolkata Knight Riders for the 2026 season as a replacement for Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman. This switch, while his earlier deal was still in place, led directly to the two year ban imposed by the PCB.