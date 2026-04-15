Why was the Zimbabwean player banned from PSL after joining IPL?

PCB bans Blessing Muzarabani for two PSL seasons over contract breach
Why was Blessing Muzarabani banned? According to many reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board says it comes down to one thing, breaking a confirmed contract.
The Zimbabwe fast bowler has been barred from the next two editions of the Pakistan Super League after pulling out of his agreement with Islamabad United in PSL 11 and moving to the IPL instead. Muzarabani joined Kolkata Knight Riders for the 2026 season as a replacement for Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman. This switch, while his earlier deal was still in place, led directly to the two year ban imposed by the PCB.
He had originally agreed to play for Islamabad United, but later withdrew despite having accepted the key terms of the contract. After a disciplinary review, the PCB ruled that this amounted to a breach of a binding agreement. According to the board, once a player commits to terms such as payment and contract structure in writing, the agreement must be honoured unless there is a valid reason to step away.
The PCB stressed that franchise cricket runs on trust between players, teams and organisers. When a player signs one deal and then moves to another league while the first contract is still active, it disrupts planning and damages confidence across the system. Franchises rely on these commitments while building their squads, and last minute withdrawals can have a wider impact on the competition.
Officials said the decision to hand Muzarabani a two year suspension is aimed at protecting the league’s professional environment. It also serves as a reminder that contractual obligations are taken seriously and cannot be ignored without consequences.
The board acknowledged that players today face a packed international and franchise calendar. Even so, it made it clear that this cannot come at the cost of fairness and professional conduct, which remain central to how the PSL operates.
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