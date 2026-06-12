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England & Sri Lanka kick-off Women's T20 World Cup

England look to make a statement on home soil as Women's ICC T20 World Cup gets under way

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
2 MIN READ
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The ICC Women's T20 World Cup gets under way on Friday 12 June
The ICC Women's T20 World Cup gets under way on Friday 12 June
AFP-JUSTIN TALLIS

Charvi Bhatt: Seventeen years after Charlotte Edwards lifted the Women’s T20 World Cup on home soil, the tournament returns to England and the hosts could not have asked for a more symbolic stage.

Edgbaston, roaring, on opening night. Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt leads the charge in what will be her seventh T20 World Cup, and the weight of a nation’s expectation falls squarely on her shoulders.

The warm-ups gave England genuine cause for optimism. Half-centuries from Amy Jones and Sciver-Brunt powered them to 171 against India, before Linsey Smith’s three-wicket haul sealed a five-run win in their final dress rehearsal.

The batting looks deep, the spin attack formidable, and Sophie Ecclestone remains England’s primary weapon with the ball.

But Sri Lanka arrive with a warning, Captain Chamari Athapaththu and Vishmi Gunaratne put on a 160-run opening stand in their warm-up against Pakistan, reducing what should have been a contest to a procession.

But Sri Lanka arrive with a warning, Captain Chamari Athapaththu and Vishmi Gunaratne put on a 160-run opening stand in their warm-up against Pakistan, reducing what should have been a contest to a procession.

Tactically, this is a spin-versus-power battle. Sri Lanka’s spinners thrive when they can build pressure in the middle overs, while England’s pace duo of Lauren Bell and Issy Wong must make the Edgbaston powerplay their own.

Expect noise, nerves, and Sciver-Brunt at her best under the floodlights. England should win, but Athapaththu has a habit of making the expected feel very fragile.

Related Topics:
cricketICC T20 WORLD CUP

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