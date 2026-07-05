Australia overpower England to seal seventh Women's T20 World Cup

Mooney and Litchfield power Australia to a seven-wicket victory at Lord's
London: Australia thrashed England by seven wickets to win the women's T20 World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday.
Victory gave Australia a record-extending seventh women's T20 global title as they chased down a target of 151 with 17 balls to spare.
Beth Mooney (64) and Phoebe Litchfield (48) did the damage in a second-wicket partnership of exactly 100 runs as Australia reached a target of 151 with 17 balls to spare.
Australia's victory meant they had now won all seven of their world finals, across both one-day international and T20 cricket, against arch-rivals England.
Tournament hosts England, who like Australia were unbeaten in all six of their previous games at this event, were bidding for a first major title since winning the 2017 50-over World Cup final at Lord's.
But tight Australia bowling backed up by typically impressive fielding restricted England to 150-4, with the hosts indebted to skipper Nat-Sciver Brunt (58 not out) and Freya Kemp (44 not out) for an unbroken stand of 80 that revived the innings from 70-4.