GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Australia overpower England to seal seventh Women's T20 World Cup

Mooney and Litchfield power Australia to a seven-wicket victory at Lord's

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Australia's Beth Mooney swings at a ball during the ICC Women's T20 cricket world cup 2026 final between Australia and England, at Lord's in London on July 5, 2026.
Australia's Beth Mooney swings at a ball during the ICC Women's T20 cricket world cup 2026 final between Australia and England, at Lord's in London on July 5, 2026.
AFP

London: Australia thrashed England by seven wickets to win the women's T20 World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday.

Victory gave Australia a record-extending seventh women's T20 global title as they chased down a target of 151 with 17 balls to spare.

Beth Mooney (64) and Phoebe Litchfield (48) did the damage in a second-wicket partnership of exactly 100 runs as Australia reached a target of 151 with 17 balls to spare.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Australia's victory meant they had now won all seven of their world finals, across both one-day international and T20 cricket, against arch-rivals England.

Tournament hosts England, who like Australia were unbeaten in all six of their previous games at this event, were bidding for a first major title since winning the 2017 50-over World Cup final at Lord's.

But tight Australia bowling backed up by typically impressive fielding restricted England to 150-4, with the hosts indebted to skipper Nat-Sciver Brunt (58 not out) and Freya Kemp (44 not out) for an unbroken stand of 80 that revived the innings from 70-4.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

England's Lauren Bell celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Ayabonga Khaka for one run during the ICC Women's Twenty20 (T20) cricket world cup 2026 semi-final game between England and South Africa, at The Oval in London on July 2, 2026.

Women's T20: England beat South Africa by 40 runs

1m read
Australia's Beth Mooney (L) and Australia's Ashleigh Gardner (C-facing) embrace as they celebrate the team's victory in the ICC Women's T20 cricket world cup 2026 semi-final game between Australia and West Indies, at The Oval in London on June 30, 2026.

Australia storms into Women’s T20 World Cup final

2m read
Australia's Georgia Wareham and Australia's Ashleigh Gardner celebrate after beating India

Women's T20 World Cup: The Road to Lord’s is set

2m read
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma at Lord's

Virat and Anushka cheer on India at WC clash

2m read