Australia Silence Home Crowd to Win Women's T20 World Cup

Seven games. Seven wins. Seven titles. Some stories don’t need embellishment.
Dubai: In front of 28,000 people at the home of cricket – a record crowd for a Women’s T20 World Cup final – Australia did what Australia always do. They waited, they assessed, and then they dismantled England with a precision that made one of the sport’s most iconic grounds feel, briefly, like their own backyard.
England had been the tournament’s other perfect side, six wins from six, riding the wave of home support and Danni Wyatt-Hodge’s brilliance at the top of the order.
Nat Sciver-Brunt’s battling 58, combined with Freya Kemp’s explosive 44 off 28 balls, dragged England to 150/4 – a total they hoped the notoriously slow Lord’s surface might defend.
It was the highest total ever set in a Women’s T20 World Cup final. It still wasn’t enough.
Australia’s reply was measured, then merciless. Georgia Voll provided early intent before Lauren Bell’s timely breakthrough.
But Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney – calm, clinical, completely unmoved by the occasion – put on a century partnership off just 67 balls that sucked the noise and hope out of the stands simultaneously.
Litchfield’s 48 off 35 was a masterclass in controlled aggression. Mooney’s 64 off 49 was her third consecutive half-century in T20 World Cup finals.
When Sophie Ecclestone removed them both in quick succession, England dared to dream. Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner put those dreams to rest in a matter of overs, finishing the chase with 17 balls to spare.
This was Australia’s fourteenth women’s World Cup title across formats. Their seventh T20 crown from eight finals. An unbeaten run of seven matches in 2026 alone.
History has rarely been accumulated with such grace or such relentlessness.
England gave everything. The crowd gave everything. But Australia, as they have done across three decades of women’s cricket, simply gave more.
Lord’s has hosted some of the sport’s greatest days. On Sunday evening, it hosted one of its most inevitable – and somehow, still one of its most magnificent.