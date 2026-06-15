New Zealand face Sri Lanka in ICC T20 Women's World Cup

This one feels like a must win game for both teams so early on in the competition
Dubai: New Zealand take on Sri Lanka at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, England on Tuesday.
This is not the match either team expected to be playing with such urgency.
New Zealand, defending champions and pre-tournament favorites to top Group 2, were beaten by West Indies on Saturday, chasing 163, they fell agonizingly short, bowled out for 162.
Sri Lanka’s campaign began even more brutally: England posted 219/1 and dismissed them for 132, a margin of 87 runs that offered precious little to build on.
Two opening defeats. One game left before the pressure becomes almost unbearable. Southampton tonight is, effectively, a must-win for both to stay alive in the competition.
New Zealand carry the greater resources. Melie Kerr remains one of the finest all-rounders in the format, and the experienced core of Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates and Lea Tahuhu – each playing their final World Cup – will not accept another defeat quietly.
The defending champions know how to win from difficult positions, and they will be ferocious at the Hampshire Bowl.
But Sri Lanka have Chamari Athapaththu. And Chamari, against all expectation and all opposition, has the capacity to rewrite any script.
She was quiet against England. She rarely stays quiet twice. If she explodes at the top of the order and her spinners find rhythm in English conditions, New Zealand’s top order could wobble.
Tactically, this is a battle of New Zealand’s depth and experience against Sri Lanka’s belief in their captain.
One moment can define a World Cup campaign – and this, for both sides, is that moment.
New Zealand’s class should tell. But they cannot afford to find out the hard way.