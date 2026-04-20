Sri Lanka allrounder apologises after pulling out of Lahore Qalandars deal
Sri Lanka allrounder Dasun Shanaka has been banned for one year from the Pakistan Super League after withdrawing from the tournament to join the Indian Premier League.
Shanaka was picked by defending champions Lahore Qalandars for $27,000 at the PSL auction. However, he later signed with Rajasthan Royals as a replacement player for England’s Sam Curran, reportedly earning $214,000.
He has not yet featured in the ongoing IPL season.
The Pakistan Cricket Board said Shanaka’s decision to pull out of the PSL “constituted a clear breach of both the player’s registration terms and the tripartite agreement.”
Officials said the move undermined the agreement he had signed with the league and franchise, leading to disciplinary action.
In a statement released through the PCB, Shanaka said he regretted his decision and apologised to fans in Pakistan and supporters of the PSL.
He said he did not initially plan to join any other tournament when he withdrew from the PSL, and stressed his respect for Pakistan and its cricket fans. Shanaka added that he hopes to return to the league in the future with renewed commitment.
Shanaka is the second overseas cricketer to face punishment from the PCB for opting out of the PSL in favour of the IPL.
Last week, Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani was handed a two-year ban after signing with Kolkata Knight Riders following his withdrawal from Islamabad United.