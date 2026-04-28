“No need for that”: Warner replies to fan suggesting IPL return after PSL 11 exit

Warner shuts down fan’s call to quit PSL for IPL after Karachi Kings exit
Karachi Kings captain David Warner has hit back at a fan, who appeared to be an IPL supporter, after being told to quit the Pakistan Super League and return to the IPL for the 2026 season following his team’s early exit from PSL 11.
The 2020 champions were knocked out after Lahore Qalandars’ win over Peshawar Zalmi in the 38th match, confirming Karachi’s failure to make the playoffs. It is the fourth time they have missed out on a top four finish since 2016, including a difficult run between 2022 and 2024.
Warner took to Instagram after the campaign ended, reflecting on the season with a mix of pride and honesty. He praised the squad’s “passion, resilience, and attitude” despite the disappointing finish, adding that the demands of franchise cricket are not easy to understand from the outside. The former Australia captain also thanked fans for their “unwavering support” and acknowledged the PSL organisers, along with security personnel and police, for ensuring a smooth and safe tournament.
He ended his post on a lighter note, suggesting that future editions could include recreational activities like padel or golf, while expressing hope of returning to packed stadiums next season.
However, the post sparked a response from a fan who suggested he should leave the PSL and return to the IPL, implying it was a better fit for him.
“It’s better for you to quit PSL and return back in IPL,” the fan wrote.
Warner, an IPL legend himself, did not entertain the idea and replied with a short but firm message.
“No need for that now,” he said.
The 39 year old remains one of the most decorated players in IPL history. He is the only player to win the Orange Cap three times, achieving the feat in 2015, 2017 and 2019 as the tournament’s leading run scorer. His consistency has also been exceptional, crossing the 500 run mark in seven different seasons, including six in a row.