Pakistan brings back early closing hours as fuel-saving drive returns

Shops to shut at 9pm and restaurants at 11pm as government revives austerity measures
Pakistan has reinstated early closing hours for businesses across the country, reviving a key component of its energy conservation strategy after a temporary suspension during the Eid Al Adha holiday period.
Under fresh directives issued by the federal government on Wednesday, shops, markets, shopping malls and other retail establishments will be required to close by 9pm, while restaurants, cafes and eateries will be permitted to remain open until 11pm.
The move signals a return to austerity measures first introduced earlier this year as Islamabad sought to curb energy consumption and reduce the impact of rising fuel costs linked to regional geopolitical tensions.
The revised timings were approved during a meeting of the Committee for Monitoring and Implementation of Austerity Measures, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.
While most commercial establishments will once again face operating-hour restrictions, authorities have retained exemptions for takeaway and home-delivery services. Marriage halls and event venues will continue to close at 10pm, unchanged from previous regulations.
Essential services, including hospitals, pharmacies, fuel stations, IT services and telecommunications providers, will remain exempt from the restrictions.
The federal government has instructed provincial administrations to coordinate with relevant agencies to ensure implementation and enforcement of the revised rules.
Despite the federal announcement, uncertainty remains over when the new operating hours will take effect on the ground.
Provincial governments had not immediately issued their own notifications adopting the revised timings, leaving traders and business owners awaiting clarification on enforcement within their respective jurisdictions.
The federal government’s directive requires provincial authorities to translate the decision into local regulations before implementation can begin.
The restrictions are part of a wider effort by the government to reduce electricity and fuel consumption at a time when energy costs remain a significant economic concern.
Earlier this year, both federal and provincial governments introduced mandatory business closure timings as part of a nationwide conservation campaign. The measures followed a sharp increase in domestic fuel prices that was linked to instability and tensions in the Middle East.
Officials argued at the time that reducing late-night commercial activity would help lower energy demand and ease pressure on the country’s fuel import bill.
The policy became one of the most visible elements of the government’s broader austerity programme, which has sought to reduce public expenditure and encourage more efficient energy use.
The latest decision effectively reverses a series of temporary relaxations introduced ahead of Eid Al Adha.
In May, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved a nationwide exemption from business closure restrictions until the end of the month, allowing commercial centres to operate without the earlier limits during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.
The federal move followed similar decisions by provincial administrations.
Punjab extended relaxed operating hours for markets and commercial centres until early June, suspending the previously enforced early-closing requirements.
Sindh also removed fixed closing hours for markets, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and marriage halls, citing the need to support economic activity and provide relief to businesses and consumers.
Authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan followed suit, effectively ending energy-conservation restrictions across all four provinces during the holiday period.