Islamabad orders early shutdown of commercial centres

Under the order, all major markets and shopping centres in the capital must shut by 8pm. Essential services, however, have been exempted from the restrictions.

Wedding halls, marquees and event lawns have also been brought under the new schedule and will not be allowed to operate beyond 10pm.

Earlier in May, the federal government temporarily relaxed closure restrictions on commercial centres nationwide, allowing markets, malls, restaurants and other businesses to remain open for longer hours. Several provincial governments adopted similar measures before fresh curbs were reintroduced in some areas, including Islamabad.

Pakistan relies heavily on imported energy, including liquefied natural gas, making it vulnerable to higher fuel costs and potential supply disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.