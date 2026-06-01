GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

Islamabad orders early shutdown of commercial centres

Restaurants, wedding halls and shops face revised operating hours under new measures

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Police officers patrol a market in Islamabad on April 7, 2026. Authorities in Islamabad have ordered markets and shopping malls to close by 8pm.
Police officers patrol a market in Islamabad on April 7, 2026. Authorities in Islamabad have ordered markets and shopping malls to close by 8pm.
AFP

Dubai: Authorities in Islamabad have ordered markets and shopping malls to close by 8pm as part of energy-saving measures introduced amid rising fuel costs and supply pressures linked to the US-Iran conflict.

The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration issued the notification on Monday, with the revised timings taking effect from June 1.

Same deadline

Under the order, all major markets and shopping centres in the capital must shut by 8pm. Essential services, however, have been exempted from the restrictions.

According to the notification, pharmacies, hospitals and medical stores will continue operating as usual, while petrol pumps and CNG stations will remain open under existing schedules, Geo News reported.

Restaurants, food outlets and tandoors have been directed to close by 10pm. The same deadline applies to grocery stores, bakeries and fruit and vegetable shops.

Wedding halls, marquees and event lawns have also been brought under the new schedule and will not be allowed to operate beyond 10pm.

Officials said the move forms part of broader efforts to reduce energy consumption and manage electricity demand during peak hours.

The latest order follows a series of adjustments to business hours across Pakistan in recent weeks as federal and provincial authorities sought to balance economic activity with energy conservation goals.

Earlier in May, the federal government temporarily relaxed closure restrictions on commercial centres nationwide, allowing markets, malls, restaurants and other businesses to remain open for longer hours. Several provincial governments adopted similar measures before fresh curbs were reintroduced in some areas, including Islamabad.

Pakistan relies heavily on imported energy, including liquefied natural gas, making it vulnerable to higher fuel costs and potential supply disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
Pakistan

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Passengers at the immigration counter at Islamabad International Airport. File photo.

Why Pakistan offloaded nearly 40,000 passengers in 2025

3m read
UAE doctors warn: Even a few weekly cigarettes can trigger deadly heart attacks

UAE: Light smoking linked to Pakistani’s heart attack

4m read
Field Marshal Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar during a meeting during their trip to China

No loans: Pakistan, China sign $7b investment deals

3m read
The last happy family photo of Fatima with her foster parents, Syed Ali Moazzam and Muozzama, before she was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease that left her in a vegetative state for over two years.

Nobody’s child: Dubai grants burial of abandoned girl

5m read