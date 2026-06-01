Islamabad orders early shutdown of commercial centres

Restaurants, wedding halls and shops face revised operating hours under new measures
Dubai: Authorities in Islamabad have ordered markets and shopping malls to close by 8pm as part of energy-saving measures introduced amid rising fuel costs and supply pressures linked to the US-Iran conflict.
The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration issued the notification on Monday, with the revised timings taking effect from June 1.
Under the order, all major markets and shopping centres in the capital must shut by 8pm. Essential services, however, have been exempted from the restrictions.
According to the notification, pharmacies, hospitals and medical stores will continue operating as usual, while petrol pumps and CNG stations will remain open under existing schedules, Geo News reported.
Restaurants, food outlets and tandoors have been directed to close by 10pm. The same deadline applies to grocery stores, bakeries and fruit and vegetable shops.
Wedding halls, marquees and event lawns have also been brought under the new schedule and will not be allowed to operate beyond 10pm.
Officials said the move forms part of broader efforts to reduce energy consumption and manage electricity demand during peak hours.
The latest order follows a series of adjustments to business hours across Pakistan in recent weeks as federal and provincial authorities sought to balance economic activity with energy conservation goals.
Earlier in May, the federal government temporarily relaxed closure restrictions on commercial centres nationwide, allowing markets, malls, restaurants and other businesses to remain open for longer hours. Several provincial governments adopted similar measures before fresh curbs were reintroduced in some areas, including Islamabad.
Pakistan relies heavily on imported energy, including liquefied natural gas, making it vulnerable to higher fuel costs and potential supply disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes.