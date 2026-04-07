Pakistan orders 8pm market shutdown amid fuel crisis

Under the new rules, markets, shopping malls, departmental stores and other retail outlets will close at 8pm from April 7 in all provinces except Sindh, according to an official statement.

The move comes as Pakistan grapples with a sharp spike in global energy prices triggered by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has disrupted oil supplies and heightened concerns over fuel availability.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.