Pakistan doubles down on talks, says diplomacy only way to end war

The pledge came after a high-level quadrilateral meeting on Sunday in Islamabad, where the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Egypt collectively called for an immediate and permanent cessation of hostilities, warning that continued fighting would only deepen regional instability and human suffering.

Dubai: Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to sustained diplomacy and dialogue as the only workable solution to the ongoing Middle East conflict , positioning itself at the centre of renewed international efforts to end the war through negotiations.

In his address on the national television after the meeting, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the participating countries were unanimous in their view that “dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable pathway” to resolving the crisis, which has entered a dangerous phase involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

A key outcome of the discussions was broad support for Pakistan’s initiative to host potential talks between the United States and Iran. Dar revealed that both Washington and Tehran had expressed confidence in Islamabad’s role as a facilitator, with Pakistan offering to provide a platform for negotiations aimed at achieving a comprehensive and lasting settlement.

The meeting, attended by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, focused on de-escalation strategies and the creation of conditions necessary for structured peace talks. The ministers agreed to work collectively to reduce the risk of further military escalation and to promote regional stability.

Dar stressed that Pakistan would continue engaging all relevant stakeholders with “sincerity and commitment” to facilitate meaningful negotiations. “War serves no one’s interest,” he said, adding that the conflict was inflicting devastating consequences on lives and livelihoods across the region.

Reaffirming this stance, Dar said Pakistan would continue its efforts with sincerity and commitment and called on the international community to support initiatives aimed at achieving lasting peace. “We will be honoured to facilitate meaningful talks,” he said, expressing hope that dialogue would ultimately prevail over conflict.

Despite setbacks including Iran’s reported rejection of a recent US proposal, Islamabad remains optimistic that sustained engagement can eventually lead to a breakthrough. Officials say indirect communication between the two sides is ongoing, with Pakistan playing a central role in keeping negotiations alive.

The Islamabad meeting comes against the backdrop of a prolonged and intensifying conflict that began on February 28 and has since drawn in multiple actors, raising fears of a wider regional war. Pakistan has emerged as a critical intermediary, relaying messages between Washington and Tehran and working alongside countries like Türkiye and Egypt to keep diplomatic channels open.

Sharif emphasised the need for unity within the Muslim world at a time of crisis, while also appreciating Saudi Arabia’s restraint and leadership. He assured Riyadh of Pakistan’s continued solidarity, describing bilateral ties as strong and unwavering.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who met the Saudi foreign minister following the talks, reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to play a constructive role in de-escalation. He highlighted Islamabad’s ongoing diplomatic engagement with regional and global partners, including direct outreach to Iran and the United States, to bring both sides to the negotiating table.

The quadrilateral meeting also underscored the importance of adhering to the principles of the United Nations Charter, particularly respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, as tensions continue to escalate across the Middle East.

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