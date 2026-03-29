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US–Israel war on Iran, day 30: Yemen's Houthis vow to continue attack; Pentagon prepares ground operations

US sailors and Marines arrive in the Middle East — follow live updates here

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More troops arrive: USS Tripoli brings 3,500 sailors and Marines to Middle East
More troops arrive: USS Tripoli brings 3,500 sailors and Marines to Middle East
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Yemen’s Iran backed Houthis have widened the conflict by firing missiles at Israel and warned they will continue strikes in the coming days. Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate, with the Pentagon preparing plans for potential ground operations in Iran. Follow our live blog for the latest updates as the situation develops.

Highlights

Explosions reported across Tehran, including civilian areas

Iranian state media report multiple explosions in Tehran on Saturday evening, affecting civilian neighbourhoods in the northeast, west, central and eastern parts of the city. Emergency teams have been deployed to respond to the attacks.

The Parchin area, known for military activity, was also targeted. Authorities say other cities, including Mashhad, Kermanshah and Birjand, are experiencing attacks.

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Israeli soldier killed in Lebanon, three wounded

The Israeli military has confirmed the death of Moshe Yitzhak HaCohen Katz, who was killed in combat in southern Lebanon. Three other soldiers were wounded in the same engagement, the military said on X.

Kuwait intercepts four drones amid Iran‑linked attacks

A spokesperson for the Kuwait National Guard confirmed that a “Task Force” successfully intercepted and destroyed four drone aircraft in the locations it secures.

The action is part of ongoing efforts to enhance security, protect vital sites, and counter potential threats.

Iran attack on Aluminium Bahrain plant injures two

Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) confirmed its facility was targeted in an Iranian attack on Saturday. The company said two employees sustained minor injuries, while the safety and security of staff remain its top priority.

Alba is assessing the damage and monitoring operations closely, promising further updates as the situation develops. The company is one of the world’s largest aluminium producers.

Alba
The safety and security of people remain its top priority and the company confirms that two of Alba's employees sustained minor injuries .

Bahrain imposes strict ban to protect national security

The Ministry of Interior has announced a total ban on the use of drones across Bahrain, effective immediately and lasting until further notice.

The decision comes as part of efforts to protect national security and civil safety following the recent Iranian aggression against the Kingdom.

The Ministry warned that any drones flown in violation of the ban will be intercepted and destroyed, and legal action will be taken against offenders.

UAE residents told situation safe after emergency alert

UAE residents have received a mobile alert from authorities confirming that the situation in the country is currently safe following earlier warnings about potential missile threats. 

The Air Defence Systems responded to the threat, and authorities had urged residents to remain in safe locations and follow official channels for real-time updates.

Israel activates air defences as Iranian missiles detected

Israel has activated its air defences after detecting missiles launched from Iran and has issued alerts to people in affected areas.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) urged the public on social media:
"Upon receiving an alert, enter a protected space and remain there until further notice."

UAE responds to missile and drone threats from Iran

The UAE says its air defence systems are actively responding to incoming missile and drone threats launched from Iran, amid rising regional tensions. 

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) confirmed that the sounds heard across parts of the country were caused by air defence systems intercepting the missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, not by impacts on the ground.

 Authorities emphasised that all systems are operational and focused on protecting national airspace and ensuring the safety of residents. The public has been urged to follow official guidance and rely only on verified information as the situation unfolds.

Kuwait military says responding to missile and drone attacks

Kuwait's military said Sunday it was responding to "hostile missile and drone" threats.

"The general staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces confirms that any explosions that may be heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile targets," it said in a post on X.

Dubai property steady as landlords avoid panic selling

Dubai’s property market is holding steady despite recent geopolitical tensions, with landlords staying put while buyers and tenants adjust their decisions.

Data from Smart Bricks shows that around 85% of landlords are not considering selling, even after weeks of heightened uncertainty. The absence of panic selling reflects what owners are seeing on the ground, where daily life and business activity continue without disruption.

Massive protests against Trump across US

Huge crowds of protesters rallied across the United States on Saturday against President Donald Trump, venting their fury over what they see as his authoritarian style of governing, his hardline immigration policies and the war with Iran.

Organizers said "at least 8 million people gathered today at more than 3,300 events across all 50 states," from big cities and small towns. US authorities provided no national crowd estimate.

Pentagon preparing for ground operations in Iran

The Pentagon is preparing plans for weeks of ground operations in Iran - potentially including raids on Kharg Island and coastal sites near the Strait of Hormuz - though President Donald Trump has not yet approved any deployment, the Washington Post reported Saturday.

Any ground operation would stop short of a full-scale invasion, instead involving raids by special operations forces and conventional infantry troops, the Post said, citing unnamed officials.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio insisted on Friday the United States "can achieve all of our objectives without ground troops," but the Post said planning is advanced, with one official saying: "This is not last-minute planning."

US condemns attack on Iraqi Kurdistan

The United States on Saturday condemned a drone attack on a residence of the leader of autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, blaming Iranian militia proxies in Iraq.

"These actions by Iran and its proxies are a direct assault on Iraq's sovereignty, stability, and unity," a statement from State Department deputy spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

Qatar defences intercept drones from Iran

The Qatari Ministry of Defence announced that the State of Qatar was targeted on Saturday by a number of drones launched from Iran.

In a statement, the ministry said that the Qatari Armed Forces successfully intercepted all the drones.

UAE responds to missile and drone threats from Iran

The United Arab Emirates says its air defence systems are actively responding to incoming missile and drone threats launched from Iran.

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) confirmed that the sounds heard across parts of the country were caused by air defence systems intercepting aerial threats.

Houthis announce second missile attack on Israel

Yemen's Houthi rebels announced a second missile attack targeting Israel on Saturday, after stepping into the Middle East war in support of their ally Iran earlier in the day.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement that the group fired "a barrage of cruise missiles and drones targeting several vital and military sites" in Israel, adding it "coincided with the military operations being carried out by" Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

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