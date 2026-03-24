Missiles, drones and strikes fuel fears of global energy and security crisis
Highlights
Iran's energy minister said he believed the country was less vulnerable than others in the region to any attacks on its energy infrastructure, in an interview with state TV broadcast on Tuesday.
"We produce electricity in a spread out way in several places, unlike the countries of the Arabian Gulf or the Zionist regime, where production is centralised and very vulnerable," Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi said, referring to Iran's Gulf neighbours and Israel.
"We have more than 150 power plants across the country," he added, as the Middle East war dragged into its fourth week.
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Iranian media reported on Tuesday that Israeli-US strikes targeted two gas facilities and a pipeline, hours after US President Donald Trump stepped back from his threat to attack power infrastructure.
"As part of the ongoing attacks carried out by the Zionist and American enemy, the gas administration building and the gas pressure regulation station on Kaveh Street in Isfahan were targeted," said the Fars news agency.
The facilities in central Iran were "partially damaged", added Fars, which was Iran's only news outlet to report the incident.
It said an attack also targeted the gas pipeline of the Khorramshahr power plant, in the country's southwest.
"A projectile hit the area outside the Khorramshahr gas pipeline processing station," Fars reported, quoting the governor of the city bordering Iraq.
It did not specify the extent of the damage.
A strike in western Iraq on Tuesday killed a commander and 14 fighters from the former paramilitary coalition Hashed al-Shaabi, a statement from the group said, updating the toll and blaming the United States.
The fighters from the Hashed al-Shaabi, also known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), were killed in a "treacherous American attack that targeted the operation headquarters" in western Anbar province, the statement said.
The PMF is now part of Iraq's regular army, but also includes some pro-Iranian groups.
First responders said six people were injured on Tuesday in Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv, where police reported several impact sites after the military warned of incoming missile fire from Iran.
Israel's Magen David Adom emergency medical service said "six people were lightly injured at four different sites" and released videos showing a partially gutted building and vehicles on fire.
Police in Tel Aviv said they were handling "several impact sites of munitions".
Based on reports from Semafor and Reuters, the US is pausing attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure while continuing other strikes during what President Trump called 'productive' talks with unidentified Iranian officials.
Bahrain's Civil Defence extinguished a fire in a facility of a company as a result of the Iranian aggression.
Relevant procedures were taken at the site.
Amazon said its AWS cloud region in Bahrain has been disrupted following drone activity, marking the second such incident in recent weeks amid ongoing regional tensions. The company is moving customers to alternate regions to maintain operations, though it has not given a timeline for full recovery, leaving businesses monitoring performance closely.
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Dubai gold prices fell again on Tuesday morning, extending a two-week downward trend that has pulled rates sharply lower from early March highs. At 8:30 am, 24-karat gold stood at Dh523.25, down from Dh530.75 a day earlier, while 22-karat slipped to Dh484.75. The continued decline reflects ongoing pressure from rising inflation risks and interest rate expectations, keeping buyers cautious as they wait for signs of stability.
An Israeli strike early Tuesday on a residential apartment in Bchamoun, around 10 kilometers southeast of Beirut, killed at least two people, according to an initial toll from the Lebanese Health Ministry.
The strike wounded five others, the ministry added.
The strike came without warning and hit an area outside Beirut’s southern suburbs, where the Israeli military had previously issued evacuation notices.
Footage circulating online showed at least one apartment in a building engulfed in flames.
South Korea will restrict car use by public employees and extend government-set caps on fuel prices as it tries to weather the shock of the war in Iran that has exposed the vulnerabilities of an economy highly dependent on trade and imported energy.
In announcing the measures at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, President Lee Jae Myung called for national unity to overcome the war’s growing strain, which he compared to challenges the country faced during the COVID-19 pandemic and past financial crises.
Public employees with fossil-fuel vehicles will be required to keep their cars off the road at least one day per week starting Wednesday.
Electric and hydrogen vehicles will be exempt.
Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy (MEW) has taken seven overhead power lines out of service following damage from falling debris after air defence interceptions.
The ministry’s spokesperson, said the incident caused partial power outages in several areas. Technical teams are working to restore services as quickly as possible, with repair crews set to begin operations once sites are secured in coordination with security authorities.
The ministry confirmed that field teams will carry out a full damage assessment to ensure safe and efficient restoration of the affected lines. Emergency crews remain on high alert to address any disruptions and maintain continuity of the national power supply.
Iran launched another round of missiles towards Israel on Tuesday morning, state television announced, after earlier strikes hit a building in the north while a loud explosion rang out in Jerusalem.
"Iran fires new wave of missiles at occupied territories," the state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) posted on Telegram.
Moments later, it posted that the "Iranian missiles pass(ed) through several Israeli missile defences".
The Magen David Adom emergency services released video of a damaged building in the north of Israel, and said there were no deaths from the incident.
The Israeli military later on Tuesday morning issued several notices that it had detected incoming Iranian missiles and was working to intercept them.
Brent crude jumped back above $100 a barrel on Tuesday, a day after plunging more than 10% following Donald Trump’s decision to delay fresh strikes on Iran amid “very good” talks with Tehran.
Brent rose 2.9% to $102.84 per barrel.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbed 3.5% to $91.20 per barrel.
Analysts cautioned that oil prices remain volatile, with the potential to dip back toward $90 if tensions in the Middle East ease.
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Japan will release another part of its strategic oil reserves from Thursday, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Tuesday, after Tokyo began to tap stockpiles last week.
"In order to secure 'the necessary amount for the whole of Japan' ...we will release the state (oil) reserve from 26th March this week," she said in a post on X.
Asian stocks rose on Tuesday after Donald Trump delayed strikes on Iranian energy sites, as investors reacted with cautious optimism about a possible de-escalation in the Middle East.
Markets in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Taipei, and Manila opened higher, though gains were trimmed as the morning progressed. Singapore and Wellington slipped.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.1% to 52,093.02, recovering some losses from the previous day. Toyota Motor Corp. rose 1.1% after announcing a $1 billion investment in its Kentucky and Indiana plants, part of a $10 billion U.S. expansion plan over five years.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5% to 8,404.00, while South Korea’s Kospi jumped 2.2% to 5,526.24.
Global markets have been volatile amid concerns over the Iran conflict, particularly in Asia, where disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz could affect energy shipments.
US-Israeli strikes reportedly targeted energy infrastructure in Iran on Monday, hitting facilities in Isfahan province and the southwestern city of Khorramshahr, according to Iranian media reports. Fars News Agency said a natural gas administration building and a gas pressure reduction station in Isfahan sustained damage, along with nearby residential properties.
In Khorramshahr, a missile reportedly struck near a gas pipeline linked to a power plant, though officials said there were no casualties and electricity supplies remained stable. The reported strikes came despite earlier remarks by former US President Donald Trump indicating a five-day delay in attacks on Iranian energy facilities.
Iran launched another round of missiles towards Israel early Tuesday, state television announced.
"Iran fires new wave of missiles at occupied territories," the state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting posted on Telegram.
Kuwaiti air defense systems are currently engaged in intercepting hostile missiles and drones that breached the country's airspace, Ministry of Defense Spokesman Colonel Staff Saud Al-Atwan announced on Tuesday morning.
Brent crude oil jumped back above $100 a barrel on Tuesday, a day after plunging more than 10 per cent in reaction to Donald Trump's decision to delay fresh strikes on Iran as he hailed "very good" talks with Tehran.
Brent rose 2.9 per cent to $102.84, while West Texas Intermediate jumped 3.5 per cent to $91.20.
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen called on Tuesday for an immediate end to hostilities in the Middle East, describing a "critical" situation for energy supply chains globally.
We all feel the knock on effects on gas and oil prices on our businesses and our societies,von der Leyen said alongside Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra.
"It is of utmost importance that we come to a solution that is negotiated, and this puts an end to the hostilities that we see in the Middle East," she added.
A loud blast rang out over Jerusalem early Tuesday after Israel's military said it detected another Iranian missile launch, the second of the day.
AFP reporters in the city heard a loud explosion minutes after the military said it had detected missile launches from Iran and was "working to intercept the threat."
A UK ground-based counter-drone unit operating in a high-threat zone successfully intercepted and downed two Iranian drones, according to the UK Defence Ministry.
This develops as Britain has bolstered its forces in the region, positioning more forces in the Middle East than at any time in the last 15 years amid threats from Iran, said British Secretary of State for Defence John Healey.
The Saudi Ministry of Defence announced the interception and destruction of eight drones. In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Major General Turki Al-Maliki, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, stated that the drones were intercepted and destroyed in the Eastern Region.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, extended his sincere condolences to the State of Qatar during a phone call with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, over the martyrdom of members of the Qatari Armed Forces.
The deceased were identified as Captain (Pilot) Mubarak Salem Dawai Al Marri; Captain (Pilot) Saeed Nasser Smeikh; Sergeant Fahad Hadi Ghanem Al Khayareen; and Corporal Mohammed Maher Mohammed, who were among the crew of a helicopter that crashed into Qatar’s territorial waters following a technical malfunction.
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Catherine Vautrin, Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs of the French Republic.
The leaders discussed cooperation and coordination between the two countries in defence affairs and their shared commitment to strengthening them within the framework of the two countries’ Strategic Partnership.
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call with Mark Rutte, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), to discuss the ongoing military escalation in the region and its implications for regional and international security, as well as the impact on international shipping and the global economy.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that he spoke with Donald Trump, saying that the US president believed US-Israeli military gains in Iran could be converted into a negotiated agreement that protects Israel's interests.
"President Trump believes there is a chance to leverage the tremendous achievements of the IDF and the US military in order to realise the war's objectives in an agreement - an agreement that will safeguard our vital interests," Netanyahu said in a video statement.
"We will protect our vital interests under any circumstances," he said, adding: "At the same time, we continue to strike both in Iran and in Lebanon."
Netanyahu reiterated that the ongoing strikes were "crushing the missile programme and the nuclear programme" of Iran and also "inflicting heavy damage on Hezbollah".
"Just a few days ago we eliminated two more (Iranian) nuclear scientists, and this is not the end," he said.
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Day 22: Trump says US considering ‘winding down’ war
Day 21: UK to let US use bases for strikes on Iran threats
Day 20: Trump vows to destroy Iran gas field; UAE intercepts threats
Day 19: Iran warns of 'consequences' after gas field hit
Day 18: Iran confirms security chief Ali Larijani killed
Day 17: Trump urges allies to secure Strait of Hormuz,
Day 16: Trump calls for allies on Strait of Hormuz security
Day 15: Trump threatens Iran’s oil infrastructure after US bombs Kharg
Day 14: Trump vows intense strikes against Iran in coming days
Day 13: US refueling aircraft crashes in Iraq
Day 12: Donald Trump says Iran near point of defeat
Day 11: US says today will be the 'most intense' of attacks