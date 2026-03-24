Iran's energy minister said he believed the country was less vulnerable than others in the region to any attacks on its energy infrastructure, in an interview with state TV broadcast on Tuesday.

"We produce electricity in a spread out way in several places, unlike the countries of the Arabian Gulf or the Zionist regime, where production is centralised and very vulnerable," Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi said, referring to Iran's Gulf neighbours and Israel.

"We have more than 150 power plants across the country," he added, as the Middle East war dragged into its fourth week.