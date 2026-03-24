UK bolsters defences in Mideast as Iranian threats persist

UK intensifies air, naval operations amid Iranian threats: Defence Ministry
The UK Ministry of Defence has issued a fresh update on its ongoing defensive operations across the Middle East, highlighting intensified air and naval activities amid escalating regional tensions sparked by Iranian drone and missile attacks on allied nations and bases.
According to the official statement, Royal Air Force Typhoon and F-35 fighter jets maintained defensive patrols overnight over key partner territories, including Cyprus, Jordan, Qatar, and Bahrain.
A UK ground-based counter-drone unit operating in a high-threat zone successfully intercepted and downed two Iranian drones during the same period.
In a significant naval development, HMS Dragon – a Type 45 air-defence destroyer – has arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean and is now integrating into Cyprus’s defences alongside allied forces.
The warship’s deployment follows criticism over delays after an Iranian-made drone struck the RAF Akrotiri base on Cyprus on 1 March, Reuters reported.
The MoD also announced enhanced support for Gulf partners, including the distribution of air-defence missiles through industry collaboration.
Rapid Sentry, a ground-based missile system, is being deployed to Kuwait. Lightweight Multiple Launchers (LMLs) will soon arrive in Bahrain complete with training packages.
These actions form part of Britain’s strictly defensive response to the 2026 Iran conflict, triggered after US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets prompted retaliatory Iranian drone swarms targeting Western and Gulf assets.
UK personnel have come under direct threat, with incidents including near-misses on bases in Bahrain and Iraq, and successful RAF intercepts over Jordan and Bahrain in prior weeks.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government has repeatedly stressed that the UK is “not at war with Iran” but is committed to protecting allies, safeguarding British interests, and upholding regional stability through air policing, missile defence, and partnership capacity-building.
The latest update underscores Britain’s role as a security partner in a volatile theatre, where rapid-response capabilities are proving essential against low-cost drone threats alongside ballistic missiles.
Operations continue round-the-clock, with further deployments expected as the situation evolves.