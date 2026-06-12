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Kuwait takes airport strike case to ICAO after Iranian drone attack

State reserves legal rights as it presses UN aviation body to document Iranian violations

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CCTC footage shows the moment the Kuwait International Airport terminal was hit by Iranian Shahed-136 drone.
CCTC footage shows the moment the Kuwait International Airport terminal was hit by Iranian Shahed-136 drone.
X / KUNA

KUWAIT: Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Thursday that it has dispatched a third official letter of protest to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regarding the continued hostile Iranian attacks targeting Kuwait International Airport, the latest of which targeted the airport's radar system, severely impacting the safety and security of civil aviation operations.

In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the Directorate said these aggressions resulted in human injuries as well as severe material damage and losses to the radar facilities and equipment linked to air traffic management.

The authority explained that the incident necessitated urgent precautionary and operational measures, including a partial, temporary suspension of air navigation in Kuwait to preserve the safety and security of civil aviation before air traffic was successfully restored to normal in accordance with approved procedures and standards.

The letter stressed that the continuous targeting of civil aviation facilities and infrastructure dedicated to air navigation services constitutes a grave violation of the provisions of the Convention on International Civil Aviation (the Chicago Convention of 1944) and relevant international rules and principles governing the safety and security of international civil aviation, while placing passengers, flight crews, and workers in this vital sector at severe risk.

The Directorate called on the International Civil Aviation Organisation to take the necessary measures within its mandate, document these violations, and examine their serious repercussions on the safety and security of regional and international air navigation.

It affirmed that the State of Kuwait reserves all its legal rights arising from these attacks, including its right to take all appropriate measures in accordance with the provisions of international law and relevant international conventions.

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