GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

OIC condemns Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait

OIC backs Bahrain, Kuwait measures to defend security after deadly Iran strikes

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor and Gulf News Report
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Kuwaiti men look at a screen displaying flight arrival information at Kuwait International Airport in Kuwait City on June 1, 2026, as the airport resumes operations following a phased reopening plan.
Kuwaiti men look at a screen displaying flight arrival information at Kuwait International Airport in Kuwait City on June 1, 2026, as the airport resumes operations following a phased reopening plan.
AFP

JEDDAH: The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned on Wednesday the continuous Iranian attacks targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait.

The secretariat stated in an official communique that these operations constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of both Bahrain and Kuwait, noting that the recent strikes repeatedly targeted critical civilian infrastructure, including Kuwait International Airport, which resulted in one fatality and left several others wounded.

The Jeddah-based organisation emphasised that these persistent hostilities represent a clear breach of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, warning that such actions actively undermine international efforts aimed at restoring regional security and stability.

The OIC reiterated its absolute solidarity with Bahrain and Kuwait, supporting all measures taken by both nations to safeguard their sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

This handout photo provided by the Kuwaiti News Agency (KUNA) on June 3, 2026 shows Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad al-Abdullah al-Sabah (2R) inspecting the damaged airport after an Iranian attack, in Kuwait City.

US: Iran's Kuwait attack was 'deliberate & calculated'

50m ago27m read
This handout photo provided by the Kuwaiti News Agency (KUNA) on June 3, 2026 shows Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad al-Abdullah al-Sabah (C) inspecting the damaged airport after an Iranian attack, in Kuwait City.

Kuwait PM visits airport hit by Iranian drones

1m read
EgyptAir has cancelled all flights to Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday and Thursday following an Iranian attack that targeted the airport, citing concerns for passenger safety amid ongoing regional tensions.

EgyptAir cancels Kuwait flights after airport attack

1m read
Security officers at the Kuwait International Airport on June 1, 2026, when the airport resumed operations following a phased reopening plan.

What triggered deadly US-Iran escalation? What to know

4m read