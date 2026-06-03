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GCC, Arab states denounce Iran’s heinous aggression against Kuwait, Bahrain

Rally behind two countries, warning Iran’s actions threaten regional security, stability

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Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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Kuwait’s Defence Minister Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Salem Al Sabah visited on Wednesday those injured in the Iranian attack that targeted civilian and vital facilities, including Kuwait International Airport.
Kuwait’s Defence Minister Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Salem Al Sabah visited on Wednesday those injured in the Iranian attack that targeted civilian and vital facilities, including Kuwait International Airport.
Source: KUNA

DUBAI: Iran’s missile and drone attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain triggered a wave of condemnation across the Gulf and wider Arab world on Wednesday, with regional governments rallying behind the two countries and accusing Tehran of threatening regional security and stability.

The coordinated response from Gulf capitals highlighted growing alarm over the expanding conflict, as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan and the Gulf Cooperation Council denounced the strikes and reaffirmed support for Kuwait and Bahrain.

Kuwait said its armed forces detected and intercepted 30 ballistic missiles and drones launched as part of what it called a “heinous Iranian aggression”.

“Since dawn today, the armed forces have detected and engaged 13 hostile ballistic missiles within Kuwaiti airspace,” Defence Ministry spokesman Saud Abdulaziz Al Atwan said, adding that debris fell in residential areas after interceptions.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the attacks, describing them as a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Kuwait and Bahrain and a breach of international law.

Call for unified stance

UAE Presidential Adviser Anwar Gargash said: “In light of the repeated Iranian aggression against the sisterly State of Kuwait and Kingdom of Bahrain, there must be a firm, unified, and cohesive Gulf stance.”

“No Gulf state should be left to face the targeting alone, as the security of Arab Gulf states is interconnected, their interests are shared, and their fate is one,” Gargash said on X.

Saudi Arabia also issued its strongest condemnation, saying the attacks undermined the sovereignty of neighbouring states and represented a clear violation of international law and the UN Charter.

The GCC described Iran’s actions as an “unacceptable hostile policy”, warning that attacks on civilian targets and diplomatic missions marked a dangerous and unprecedented escalation.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said the continued attacks revealed Tehran’s determination to pursue policies that threaten the security and stability of the region and endanger international peace.

He urged the international community to take a firm stance against what he called dangerous Iranian aggressive practices.

Qatar reaffirmed its solidarity with Kuwait and Bahrain and rejected attacks on civilian facilities, while Egypt and Jordan described the strikes as a serious escalation that threatened the security of the Gulf and the wider Middle East.

The condemnation came after Iran claimed responsibility for fresh attacks targeting US military assets in Kuwait and Bahrain, including facilities linked to the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet.

Kuwait temporarily suspended operations at Kuwait International Airport after authorities reported significant material damage to part of the facility. Flights later resumed after safety assessments were completed.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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