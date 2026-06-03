GCC, Arab states denounce Iran’s heinous aggression against Kuwait, Bahrain

DUBAI: Iran’s missile and drone attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain triggered a wave of condemnation across the Gulf and wider Arab world on Wednesday, with regional governments rallying behind the two countries and accusing Tehran of threatening regional security and stability.

“No Gulf state should be left to face the targeting alone, as the security of Arab Gulf states is interconnected, their interests are shared, and their fate is one,” Gargash said on X.

Qatar reaffirmed its solidarity with Kuwait and Bahrain and rejected attacks on civilian facilities, while Egypt and Jordan described the strikes as a serious escalation that threatened the security of the Gulf and the wider Middle East.

The condemnation came after Iran claimed responsibility for fresh attacks targeting US military assets in Kuwait and Bahrain, including facilities linked to the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.