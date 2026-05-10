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GCC condemns in strongest terms egregious Iranian attacks on UAE and Kuwait

Iran’s approach seeks systematically to undermine the stability and security of the region

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GCC condemns in strongest terms egregious Iranian attacks on UAE and Kuwait

Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), has condemned in the strongest terms the egregious Iranian attacks on the UAE and Kuwait, affirming that Iran’s treacherous approach seeks to destabilise regional security.

He affirmed in a statement today that Iran’s treacherous approach seeks systematically to undermine the stability and security of the region and weaken regional security, in blatant violation of the principles of international law, the Charter of the United Nations, and the principles of good neighborliness.

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He also reaffirmed the GCC countries’ full support for the United Arab Emirates and the State of Kuwait in all measures they take to preserve their security and stability, and to ensure the safety of citizens and residents on their territories.

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