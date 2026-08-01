6 reasons Cosori air fryers should be in every kitchen

With 90% less oil use and dishwasher-safe basket, Cosori air fryers are the perfect choice
Across the Middle East, the most treasured moments arrive with a table heavy with samboosa, pakora, and kunafa. Now imagine the exact same crisp, golden joy, with 90 per cent less oil, no lingering fry smells, and a kitchen still cool enough to welcome family and guests. This is the promise Cosori is bringing to the UAE and Saudi Arabia today.
Our grandmothers spent hours over bubbling oil to create the unforgettable flavours we still crave. Many of us have tried to recreate those childhood bites, only to lose the authentic texture and soul of the dish. Cosori exists so you never have to choose between memory and well-being again. Every air fryer is engineered around the art of cooking, honouring flavour, preserving nutrition, and delivering that unmistakable crunch, minus the oil burns and guilt.
The UAE is home to more than 200 nationalities, and Saudi tables are a crossroads of tradition and global taste. In one evening, the same Cosori air fryer can turn out Indian paneer tikka, Lebanese sfiha, and British roast potatoes, with shorter cooking time, zero flavour crossover, and a dishwasher-safe basket that makes clean-up effortless.
This launch aligns with the region’s shift towards mindful eating. The UAE’s National Nutrition Strategy sets ambitious goals to reduce diet-related diseases, yet fried favourites remain central to Emirati and expat tables alike. Independent tests confirm that Cosori air fryers use up to 90 per cent less oil than traditional frying while preserving the texture and taste Middle Eastern palates demand. It’s heritage, reimagined in a healthier way.
Gulf nations face some of the world's highest obesity and diabetes rates, driven by traditional high-sugar, high-fat diets. With Saudi Vision 2030 actively promoting healthier lifestyles, Cosori cuts oil use by up to 90 per cent while preserving the crispy, golden texture families refuse to give up. It's not a compromise — it's a lifeline.
Falafel, samosa, kibbeh, kunafa — all require deep-frying. Cosori delivers the exact same crunch and flavour with a fraction of the calories and fat. Independent tests confirm traditional taste with modern nutrition. Grandma’s recipe, reimagined.
In GCC summers, turning on a traditional oven turns your kitchen into a sauna and forces AC to work overtime. Cosori is compact, sealed, and lightning-fast. No preheat, no radiant heat, just rapid air-frying that keeps your kitchen cool and your electricity bill under control. Essential for UAE and Saudi Arabian homes.
Saudi and Emirati residents have high disposable income and a love for smart appliances. Cosori isn't just a fryer; it's kitchen tech that fits the modern, design-forward home. The young Gulf consumer wants innovation, convenience, and performance. Cosori delivers all three.
Between demanding jobs and family time, no one has hours to fry. Cosori preheats in seconds, cooks in minutes, and cleans up in the dishwasher. Perfect for local professionals and the massive expat workforce in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah and beyond who need healthy, fast, authentic meals.
From Indian paneer tikka to Filipino lumpia, Lebanese sfiha to British roast potatoes, Cosori handles every culinary tradition without flavour crossover. A single appliance that speaks every language at your table, uniting the diverse tastes of the Gulf.
Behind the nostalgia is advanced technology designed for real life.
This circulates hot air with precision, delivering results up to 33 per cent faster while saving energy. Five fan speeds and nine presets give you complete control over moisture and crispiness, with no shake reminders needed.
The DC motor’s smaller footprint increases overhead clearance. The various capacities easily feed a family of five, replacing bulky dual-basket designs without sacrificing space.
From 30 degrees Celsius to 230 degrees Celsius, you can proof dough, dehydrate, roast, and air-fry unlocking endless cooking possibilities.
A comfortable, one-touch angled panel with a clean display means no bending over. The dishwasher-safe basket and crisper plate make clean-up a breeze. In-app video recipes guide beginners and enthusiasts alike.
To celebrate the launch, Cosori invites people in the UAE to #CosoriTheNewEra. Post a photo or video of the family dish you’d most love to reimagine with an air fryer from August 15-31, follow @CosoriMe on Instagram, and tag the company.
The most creative entry will win a Cosori Turbo Blaze Air Fryer and be featured on Cosori’s official channels.
For full terms and conditions, refer to the official post on the Cosorime Instagram page.
Availability and pricing
COSORI is now available online across the UAE and Saudi Arabia
6.2 litre | Dh399
6.4 litre | Dh499
6 litre | Dh499
8.6 litre | Dh799
COSORI Dual Blaze Twinfry Smart Air Fryer
10 litre | Dh999
Cosori Turbo Tower Air Fryer Pro Smart
10.8 litre | Coming in late August
Where to buy
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.