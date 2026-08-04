What UAE residents need to know today: US-Iran talks, flight updates and travel advisories this evening

Qatar, which is mediating between Washington and Tehran, said its focus is on preventing further escalation, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and getting diplomacy back on track. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said the immediate goal is to "reopen the door for diplomacy" between the two sides. No direct US-Iran talks are planned for now, he noted, with negotiations centred on a short-term resolution that would let the wider mediation process resume.