What UAE residents need to know today: US-Iran conflicts, flight updates and travel advisories

Gulf security risks, airline suspensions and what UAE travellers must check
The Middle East remains on alert as the US weighs further strikes on Iran, Gaza ceasefire efforts continue, and regional shipping and aviation face disruption. Here are the key updates UAE residents need to know today.
The United States is preparing a new wave of strikes on Iran as early as this weekend, officials said, although the exact targets and scope remain unclear.
Officials cautioned that the plans could still be called off before any action begins. President Donald Trump earlier signalled a tougher approach, saying the US would be “hitting them very hard”.
Trump said military operations against Iran were likely to continue, despite earlier claims that Tehran had been weakened.
US-Iran war live: Follow the latest developments, regional security updates and travel alerts as the conflict continues to impact Gulf countries.
Iran’s National Security Council warned that continued US naval pressure on Iranian ports could further restrict movement through the Strait of Hormuz and affect global energy markets.
Tehran said any disruption could impact international oil supplies and energy prices, while warning that other strategic waterways could also face risks.
Maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has dropped significantly, according to ship-tracking firm Kpler.
The number of vessels passing through the key waterway fell 77 per cent on Thursday, from 22 ships the previous day to five.
Meanwhile, traffic through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait remained relatively stable, with dozens of vessels continuing to pass through daily.
A tanker was struck by an unknown projectile off Oman, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported.
The incident occurred about 11 nautical miles northeast of Limah, Oman, damaging the vessel’s engine room and leaving it unable to manoeuvre.
No casualties or environmental impact were reported. Authorities are investigating, and vessels in the area have been advised to remain cautious.
US Central Command said it has redirected 30 commercial vessels, disabled two ships and boarded two others as part of enforcement measures linked to the blockade of Iranian ports.
CENTCOM said nearly 30 ships have also been allowed to pass through for humanitarian purposes.
The US military also rejected Iran’s claim that it had closed the Strait of Hormuz, saying the waterway remains open for commercial traffic.
Trump said the US and Israel are aligned on implementing a new Gaza agreement that would require Hamas to disarm and Israeli forces to withdraw from parts of the territory.
Hamas confirmed it had agreed to the framework, but Israel has not publicly endorsed the plan.
The proposed roadmap includes:
Hamas handing over police weapons to a technocratic committee
A halt to Israeli military operations
Israeli withdrawal from Gaza
Later surrender of Hamas’ heavier weapons
A civilian administration overseeing reconstruction
Major challenges remain, including timelines, enforcement and Gaza’s future governance.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres called the agreement the “only good news in recent days” and urged both sides to implement the roadmap.
He warned that continued conflict across the region was affecting energy markets, trade and global supply chains.
Travellers flying to and from the UAE are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as airlines continue to adjust selected routes amid regional developments.
Emirates, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia have announced changes affecting some flights to Kuwait and Bahrain, while flydubai continues to operate as normal.
Key updates:
Emirates: Several Dubai–Kuwait and Dubai–Bahrain flights cancelled, with some Dubai–Amman services affected.
Etihad Airways: Selected Abu Dhabi–Kuwait and Abu Dhabi–Bahrain flights cancelled due to operational reasons.
Air Arabia: Multiple Abu Dhabi and Sharjah flights to Kuwait and Bahrain cancelled or delayed.
Qatar Airways: Passenger flights to Bahrain, Erbil and Kuwait suspended until August 7.
UAE airports are urging passengers travelling during the summer peak period to arrive at least three hours before departure, allow extra time for security and immigration checks, and monitor airline updates.
Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
Several international airlines continue to suspend or reduce services across the region amid security concerns.
Latest measures include:
British Airways: Dubai, Bahrain, Amman and Tel Aviv services suspended until October 31.
Singapore Airlines, Air Canada, Cathay Pacific, Finnair and ITA Airways: Dubai suspensions extended until October 24.
Lufthansa and Swiss: Dubai services suspended until September 13.
Aegean Airlines and Air Astana: Dubai suspensions extended until August 31.
KLM: Dubai services suspended until August 23.
Philippine Airlines: Dubai suspension extended until October 2.
Turkish Airlines: Dubai and Abu Dhabi flights resumed, while Iran routes remain suspended.
Passengers should confirm flight details directly with airlines before travelling, as schedules may change at short notice.
Trump said the US and Israel are aligned on implementing a Gaza agreement that would require Hamas to disarm and Israeli forces to withdraw from parts of the territory.
Hamas has confirmed it agreed to the framework, but Israel has not publicly endorsed the plan.
The proposed roadmap includes Hamas handing over weapons, a halt to fighting, Israeli withdrawal and the creation of a civilian administration to oversee Gaza’s reconstruction.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres called the agreement the “only good news in recent days” and urged both sides to implement the roadmap.
Daily life across the UAE remains unaffected, with essential services and normal activities continuing. However, the regional situation remains fluid, and residents are advised to monitor official updates, follow travel advisories and check airline information before travelling.
Monitor official UAE government updates
Check airline apps and websites before travelling
Allow extra time for airport journeys
Follow travel advisories issued by authorities
Confirm flight schedules before departure
Authorities and airlines continue to monitor developments and will issue further updates if conditions change.