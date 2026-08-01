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Flying from UAE? Emirates, Etihad and Air Arabia issue latest flight updates and cancellations

Peak summer rush meets flight disruptions as UAE airports call for early arrivals

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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UAE travellers urged to check flights as Gulf routes face cancellations, delays
UAE travellers urged to check flights as Gulf routes face cancellations, delays
Photo: James Martinez/Gulf News

Travellers flying to and from the UAE are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as airlines continue to adjust schedules amid operational changes and heightened regional tensions.

While most UAE carriers are operating near normal levels, Etihad Airways, Emirates and Air Arabia have announced changes affecting selected routes to Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Passengers are advised to monitor airline updates closely as schedules may change at short notice.

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The updates come as UAE airports enter the peak summer travel period, with thousands of passengers departing for holidays. Airports and airlines are urging travellers to arrive early, allow extra time for security and immigration checks, and use online check-in options where available.

UAE airports advise passengers to arrive early

With summer travel demand at its peak, passengers flying from UAE airports are advised to:

  • Arrive at least three hours before departure

  • Check flight status before leaving home

  • Allow additional time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration

  • Use airline apps and online check-in services

  • Keep contact details updated with airlines for real-time notifications

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has also advised passengers to plan extra time for their journey, with increased passenger volumes expected throughout the summer peak period.

Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.

Emirates flight updates

Emirates said it continues to operate flights as scheduled, but several services between Dubai and Gulf destinations have been affected.

Dubai to Kuwait

Cancelled flights:

  • EK853

  • EK855

  • EK857

  • EK859

Kuwait to Dubai:

  • EK854

  • EK856

  • EK858

  • EK860

Additional cancellations are expected on August 2.

Dubai to Bahrain

Cancelled flights:

  • EK835

  • EK837

  • EK839

Bahrain to Dubai:

  • EK836

  • EK838

  • EK840

Further cancellations are expected on August 2.

Dubai to Amman

  • EK901 — Scheduled

  • EK903 — Scheduled

  • EK905 — Cancelled

Amman to Dubai:

  • EK906 — Cancelled

  • EK902 — Scheduled

  • EK904 — Scheduled

Etihad Airways flight cancellations

Etihad Airways has cancelled selected flights between Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport and Kuwait and Bahrain due to operational reasons.

Affected routes include:

  • Abu Dhabi to Kuwait — EY653

  • Kuwait to Abu Dhabi — EY654

  • Abu Dhabi to Bahrain routes

The airline advised passengers booked on affected flights to check their contact details and monitor updates through official Etihad channels.

Air Arabia flight updates

Air Arabia has also cancelled several flights across its Abu Dhabi and Sharjah networks.

Abu Dhabi to Kuwait

  • 3L020 — Cancelled

  • 3L022 — Not yet departed

Kuwait to Abu Dhabi:

  • 3L021 — Cancelled

  • 3L023 — Not yet departed

Sharjah to Kuwait

  • G9068 — Cancelled

  • G9124 — Cancelled

  • G9121 — Not yet departed

Kuwait to Sharjah:

  • G9069 — Cancelled

  • G9125 — Cancelled

  • G9122 — Not yet departed

Sharjah to Bahrain

  • G9107 — Cancelled

  • G9101, G9103, G9105 — Not yet departed

Bahrain to Sharjah:

  • G9108 — Cancelled

  • G9102, G9104, G9106 — Not yet departed

flydubai flight update

flydubai has not announced any major changes to its flight schedule and continues to operate services as normal. Passengers are advised to check their flight status before travelling and allow extra time to reach the airport as UAE airports experience a surge in passenger numbers during the summer peak travel season.

Travellers are also encouraged to complete online check-in where available and monitor official airline channels for any updates or schedule changes.

Qatar Airways suspends selected Gulf routes

Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended passenger flights to:

  • Bahrain

  • Erbil

  • Kuwait

The suspension is in place until and including August 7, 2026. Passengers have been advised to check the airline’s official channels for updates.

International airlines continue Gulf service changes

Several international airlines continue to suspend or reduce services in the region amid security concerns.

Latest measures include:

  • British Airways: Dubai, Bahrain, Amman and Tel Aviv services suspended until October 31

  • Singapore Airlines, Air Canada, Cathay Pacific, Finnair and ITA Airways: Dubai suspensions until October 24

  • Lufthansa and Swiss: Dubai services suspended until September 13

  • Aegean Airlines and Air Astana: Dubai suspensions extended until August 31

  • KLM: Dubai suspension until August 23

  • Philippine Airlines: Dubai suspension extended until October 2

  • Turkish Airlines: Dubai and Abu Dhabi flights resumed, while Iran routes remain suspended

Why some UAE flights are taking longer

Although most flights continue to operate, airlines are avoiding certain airspace areas due to security concerns.

Passengers may experience:

  • Longer flight times due to alternative routes

  • Last-minute schedule changes

  • Longer connection times

  • Delays in baggage delivery

Travel advice for UAE passengers

If you are flying from the UAE:

  • Check your flight status before leaving for the airport

  • Follow updates from your airline’s website or app

  • Ensure your contact details are updated

  • Arrive early, especially during peak travel hours

  • Monitor official travel advisories before international trips

Airlines and aviation authorities continue to monitor the regional situation and will update passengers if further changes are required.

Related Topics:
UAE TravelEmirates airlineEtihad AirwaysAir Arabia

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