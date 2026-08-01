Flying from UAE? Emirates, Etihad and Air Arabia issue latest flight updates and cancellations

Peak summer rush meets flight disruptions as UAE airports call for early arrivals
Travellers flying to and from the UAE are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as airlines continue to adjust schedules amid operational changes and heightened regional tensions.
While most UAE carriers are operating near normal levels, Etihad Airways, Emirates and Air Arabia have announced changes affecting selected routes to Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Passengers are advised to monitor airline updates closely as schedules may change at short notice.
The updates come as UAE airports enter the peak summer travel period, with thousands of passengers departing for holidays. Airports and airlines are urging travellers to arrive early, allow extra time for security and immigration checks, and use online check-in options where available.
With summer travel demand at its peak, passengers flying from UAE airports are advised to:
Arrive at least three hours before departure
Check flight status before leaving home
Allow additional time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration
Use airline apps and online check-in services
Keep contact details updated with airlines for real-time notifications
Dubai International Airport (DXB) has also advised passengers to plan extra time for their journey, with increased passenger volumes expected throughout the summer peak period.
Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
Emirates said it continues to operate flights as scheduled, but several services between Dubai and Gulf destinations have been affected.
Cancelled flights:
EK853
EK855
EK857
EK859
Kuwait to Dubai:
EK854
EK856
EK858
EK860
Additional cancellations are expected on August 2.
Cancelled flights:
EK835
EK837
EK839
Bahrain to Dubai:
EK836
EK838
EK840
Further cancellations are expected on August 2.
EK901 — Scheduled
EK903 — Scheduled
EK905 — Cancelled
Amman to Dubai:
EK906 — Cancelled
EK902 — Scheduled
EK904 — Scheduled
Etihad Airways has cancelled selected flights between Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport and Kuwait and Bahrain due to operational reasons.
Affected routes include:
Abu Dhabi to Kuwait — EY653
Kuwait to Abu Dhabi — EY654
Abu Dhabi to Bahrain routes
The airline advised passengers booked on affected flights to check their contact details and monitor updates through official Etihad channels.
Air Arabia has also cancelled several flights across its Abu Dhabi and Sharjah networks.
3L020 — Cancelled
3L022 — Not yet departed
Kuwait to Abu Dhabi:
3L021 — Cancelled
3L023 — Not yet departed
G9068 — Cancelled
G9124 — Cancelled
G9121 — Not yet departed
Kuwait to Sharjah:
G9069 — Cancelled
G9125 — Cancelled
G9122 — Not yet departed
G9107 — Cancelled
G9101, G9103, G9105 — Not yet departed
Bahrain to Sharjah:
G9108 — Cancelled
G9102, G9104, G9106 — Not yet departed
flydubai has not announced any major changes to its flight schedule and continues to operate services as normal. Passengers are advised to check their flight status before travelling and allow extra time to reach the airport as UAE airports experience a surge in passenger numbers during the summer peak travel season.
Travellers are also encouraged to complete online check-in where available and monitor official airline channels for any updates or schedule changes.
Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended passenger flights to:
Bahrain
Erbil
Kuwait
The suspension is in place until and including August 7, 2026. Passengers have been advised to check the airline’s official channels for updates.
Several international airlines continue to suspend or reduce services in the region amid security concerns.
Latest measures include:
British Airways: Dubai, Bahrain, Amman and Tel Aviv services suspended until October 31
Singapore Airlines, Air Canada, Cathay Pacific, Finnair and ITA Airways: Dubai suspensions until October 24
Lufthansa and Swiss: Dubai services suspended until September 13
Aegean Airlines and Air Astana: Dubai suspensions extended until August 31
KLM: Dubai suspension until August 23
Philippine Airlines: Dubai suspension extended until October 2
Turkish Airlines: Dubai and Abu Dhabi flights resumed, while Iran routes remain suspended
Although most flights continue to operate, airlines are avoiding certain airspace areas due to security concerns.
Passengers may experience:
Longer flight times due to alternative routes
Last-minute schedule changes
Longer connection times
Delays in baggage delivery
If you are flying from the UAE:
Check your flight status before leaving for the airport
Follow updates from your airline’s website or app
Ensure your contact details are updated
Arrive early, especially during peak travel hours
Monitor official travel advisories before international trips
Airlines and aviation authorities continue to monitor the regional situation and will update passengers if further changes are required.