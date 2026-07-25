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UAE flight status: Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia cancellations, travel advice today

Flight updates, cancellations and travel advice for UAE passengers amid regional tensions

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia add destinations and boost international connectivity.
Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia add destinations and boost international connectivity.
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Travellers flying to and from the UAE on Saturday are advised to check their flight status before leaving for the airport, as some regional routes continue to face cancellations, delays and schedule changes.

While UAE airports remain largely operational, airlines are urging passengers to follow official updates, stay in touch with their carriers and allow extra time for check-in, security and immigration procedures.

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Several countries have also issued travel advisories warning of possible flight disruptions, airspace restrictions and changing security conditions amid regional tensions, with travellers advised to monitor developments and confirm updates with airlines.

Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.

Etihad Airways cancellations

Etihad Airways has cancelled several flights between Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport and regional destinations due to operational reasons.

Abu Dhabi–Bahrain flights:
Flights between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain International Airport have been cancelled from July 23 to July 25.

Abu Dhabi–Kuwait flights:

  • EY653 — Abu Dhabi to Kuwait: Cancelled

  • EY654 — Kuwait to Abu Dhabi: Cancelled

The cancellations will remain in place until July 26.

Passengers affected by the cancellations are advised to update their contact details with Etihad to receive the latest travel notifications through SMS or email.

Emirates flight updates

Emirates has extended cancellations on several flights between Dubai and regional destinations.

Dubai–Kuwait–Dubai flights affected on July 25 and July 26

Dubai (DXB) to Kuwait (KWI):

  • EK853

  • EK855

  • EK857

  • EK859

Kuwait (KWI) to Dubai (DXB):

  • EK854

  • EK856

  • EK858

  • EK860

Dubai–Bahrain–Dubai flights affected on July 25

Dubai (DXB) to Bahrain (BAH):

  • EK835

  • EK837

  • EK839

Bahrain (BAH) to Dubai (DXB):

  • EK836

  • EK838

  • EK840

Dubai–Bahrain–Dubai flights on July 26

Dubai (DXB) to Bahrain (BAH):

  • EK836

  • EK838

  • EK840

Bahrain (BAH) to Dubai (DXB):

  • EK836

  • EK838

  • EK840

Dubai–Jordan route updates

July 25

Dubai (DXB) to Amman (AMM):

  • EK903 — Scheduled

  • EK905 — Cancelled

Amman (AMM) to Dubai (DXB):

  • EK904 — Scheduled

  • EK906 — Arrived

July 26

Amman (AMM) to Dubai (DXB):

  • EK904 — Scheduled

  • EK906 — Cancelled

Emirates has advised passengers to check their flight status before travelling and arrive at Dubai International Airport at least three hours before departure.

flydubai flight updates

flydubai has reported schedule changes affecting some flights between Dubai, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Dubai–Kuwait flight on July 25

Dubai (DXB) to Kuwait (KWI):

  • Flight scheduled

Dubai–Bahrain–Dubai flights on July 25

Dubai (DXB) to Bahrain (BAH):

  • FZ023 — Estimated

  • FZ021 — Scheduled

  • FZ027 — Scheduled

  • FZ029 — Cancelled

Bahrain (BAH) to Dubai (DXB):

  • Flights scheduled

Passengers are advised to check the latest flydubai flight status before travelling, as schedules may change due to operational conditions.

Temporary flydubai operations to Salerno Costa d’Amalfi Airport

Due to planned maintenance works at Naples International Airport (NAP), flydubai will temporarily operate its daily service from Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 (DXB) to Salerno Costa d’Amalfi Airport (QSR) from November 1 to November 30, 2026.

Flights to Salerno Costa d’Amalfi Airport are available for booking, and passengers are advised to check the latest schedules before travelling.

flydubai has advised passengers travelling during the summer holiday period to expect busier airport conditions and allow extra time for check-in, security and boarding.

Air Arabia cancellations

Air Arabia has reported cancellations and schedule changes on several UAE–Kuwait and UAE–Bahrain routes.

Abu Dhabi–Kuwait–Abu Dhabi (July 25 and July 26)

Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Kuwait (KWI):

  • 3L020 — Cancelled

  • 3L022 — Cancelled

Kuwait (KWI) to Abu Dhabi (AUH):

  • 3L021 — Cancelled

  • 3L023 — Cancelled

Sharjah–Kuwait–Sharjah (July 25 and July 26)

Sharjah (SHJ) to Kuwait (KWI):

  • G9068 — Cancelled

  • G9124 — Cancelled

  • G9121 — Not yet departed

Kuwait (KWI) to Sharjah (SHJ):

  • G9069 — Cancelled

  • G9125 — Cancelled

  • G9122 — Not yet departed

Bahrain–Sharjah flights (July 25)

Bahrain (BAH) to Sharjah (SHJ):

  • G9108 — Cancelled

  • G9102 — Not yet departed

  • G9104 — Not yet departed

  • G9106 — Cancelled

Sharjah (SHJ) to Bahrain (BAH):

  • G9107 — Cancelled

  • G9101 — Not yet departed

  • G9103 — Not yet departed

  • G9105 — Cancelled

Dubai airport travel advice

Dubai International Airport has advised passengers to:

  • Arrive at least three hours before departure.

  • Expect longer security and immigration processing times.

  • Reach the boarding gate at least 60 minutes before departure.

  • Allow extra time for traffic delays.

  • Use the Dubai Metro to reach Emirates Terminal 3 where possible.

Passengers can also use online check-in, airline apps, early baggage drop and self-service kiosks to make their journey smoother.

Global travel advisories remain in place

Several countries continue to warn travellers about possible disruptions linked to regional tensions.

US advisory: The US Department of State has advised travellers to be prepared for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions. Passengers are urged to check directly with airlines for updates.

UK advisory: The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said the security situation remains unpredictable and could change quickly. Travellers are advised to follow local guidance, monitor updates and review travel plans regularly.

Canada advisory: Canada continues to advise against non-essential travel to the UAE, warning that renewed missile or drone activity could affect flights and travel plans.

Australia advisory: Australia has advised citizens in the region to consider leaving while commercial flights remain available, if it is safe to do so.

EASA warning: The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has extended its Gulf conflict-zone advisory until August 31, urging airlines to exercise extreme caution due to risks from missile and drone activity, military operations and possible debris.

Travel advice for passengers

Passengers should confirm their flight status directly with airlines before departure, as schedules may change at short notice. Travellers are advised to arrive early, keep travel documents ready and follow instructions from airport authorities and airlines for the latest updates.

Related Topics:
Etihad AirwaysFlyDubaiEmirates airlineAir ArabiaUS-Israel-Iran war

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