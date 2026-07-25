Tanker incident, Saudi alerts and Houthi strikes deepen fears of wider regional conflict
Highlights
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday their forces stopped four ships attempting to transit the strategic Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours.
"Four vessels that had intended to transit through the southern area of the Strait of Hormuz via an illegal and unsafe route were stopped over the past 24 hours after warning shots were fired by the IRGC Navy," the Guards said in a statement quoted by state television, adding that the ships had "altered course".
Iran has in recent weeks hit tankers using a route hugging the Omani coast to traverse the strait, in a bid to strongarm vessels into using its own waters and pay for safe passage.
Iran reported no strikes overnight into Saturday, an apparent break from nearly two weeks of consecutive nights of US attacks, but tensions remain high following a recent escalation over control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian Health Ministry spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour posted on X, saying that "Iran had a peaceful night," without any attacks reported. The US Central Command didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. However, unlike the previous 13 nights, it did not announce new strikes.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the United States of breaching the bilateral memorandum of understanding governing navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, arguing that the agreement gives Tehran sole authority to determine transit arrangements. He said Article 5 of the MoU clearly stipulates that Iran is responsible for setting the transit mechanism, and claimed Washington's decision to establish a separate maritime route directly violates the agreement.
Araghchi said any changes or additions to shipping corridors through the Strait of Hormuz required prior consultation with Tehran under the terms of the memorandum. He added that, following earlier maritime tensions, negotiators meeting in Switzerland agreed to establish a direct communications hotline to help prevent operational misunderstandings and reduce the risk of miscalculation.
He argued that recent developments showed the dispute had moved beyond communication failures, accusing Washington of persisting with plans to create alternative transit routes despite the agreement. Araghchi said the US had driven the situation towards escalation through repeated breaches of the memorandum, undermining the diplomatic understanding reached between the two sides.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said there was no military solution to the escalating conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Tehran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen after both sides traded attacks.
"We believe that there is no military solution to the issue of Yemen, Bab al-Mandab, and other regional issues," said Araghchi in an interview published on Saturday by the state-run Iran Daily newspaper, calling for "dialogue".
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has received a report of an incident involving a tanker and military forces in the Gulf of Oman.
In an advisory issued on July 25, UKMTO said authorities are aware of the incident and relevant investigations are ongoing. It advised vessels operating in the area to review the latest maritime security information and maintain heightened awareness of the evolving operational environment.
The UKMTO did not provide further details about the vessel involved, the nature of the incident or the parties involved.
The Gulf of Oman remains a key maritime route connecting the Arabian Sea with the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of global oil shipments passes.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over renewed Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, warning that such actions could escalate regional tensions and draw Yemen deeper into a wider conflict.
He urged the group to halt further attacks and called for immediate de-escalation, warning that continued hostilities could undermine peace efforts and trigger serious economic, humanitarian and environmental consequences.
The Embassy of India in Tehran has confirmed that all 28 Indian crew members aboard the Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker DISHA are safe after the vessel came under attack in Iranian territorial waters. The embassy said it is in contact with relevant authorities and continues to monitor the situation. The incident comes amid rising regional tensions and growing concerns over maritime security. It follows another recent attack on a commercial vessel in the Black Sea, where one Indian sailor was killed and two others were reported safe. India has called for greater protection of commercial shipping and the safety of civilian crew members.
In a White House event on Friday, US President Donald J. Trump celebrated what he described as a "pivotal victory" for American energy dominance: multiple cutting-edge civilian nuclear reactors reaching operational “criticality” well ahead of an ambitious target set by his administration.
The announcement, which featured executives from pioneering nuclear firms, underscores the president’s aggressive push to revive and expand the nation’s nuclear industry — a sector long hampered by regulatory delays, cost overruns, and political opposition.
Major General Turki Al-Malki, spokesperson for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, said the Houthi militia carried out a reckless attack on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, calling it part of a broader pattern of maritime crimes in a critical global shipping corridor. He reaffirmed the Kingdom's continued support for Yemen's people and government against the Houthis.
The Australian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said it has raised its travel advice for Bahrain to “Do not travel” due to the deteriorating security situation in the region.
The embassy warned that intensifying military strikes and retaliatory attacks could lead to further escalation, including possible threats to civilian infrastructure.
Travellers were advised to follow local alerts, seek shelter during warnings, monitor official updates and prepare for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and transport disruptions.
Australians in the region were also advised to consider leaving if a safe option is available and keep essential supplies ready in case conditions worsen.
A United Nations committee voted Friday to inscribe a major archaeological site in the West Bank and a set of castles in southern Lebanon as World Heritage sites, despite objections from Israel, which had urged the committee to reject the bids.
The decision at a UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization meeting in South Korea came days after Israel’s Foreign Ministry urged the committee to reject efforts to designate the small West Bank town of Sebastia and the Lebanese castles, calling the nominations a “weaponization of cultural heritage.”
Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence Directorate briefly issued “potential danger” alerts for Jazan and Yanbu governorates on Saturday.
Minutes later, the directorate announced that the danger had passed in both areas.
Authorities did not immediately disclose details about the nature of the reported threats or the cause of the alerts.
Saudi Civil Defence has issued an alert following a warning from the National Early Warning Platform about a potential danger in Jazan Province.
Authorities have urged residents to follow official instructions and take necessary precautions for their safety.
Further details on the nature of the warning and safety measures were not immediately provided.
Trump shifted from jokes to the war in Iran during remarks at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Friday, claiming the US campaign against Tehran was going “extremely well”.
“It’s all going extremely well. Don’t believe the fake news,” Trump said while discussing the conflict.
Trump said the US had “hit Iran very hard” and claimed Tehran had lost significant naval and air capabilities.
“They have very few drones left, despite what you see,” he said, without providing further details.
The president also said he believed Iran would like to reach an agreement but suggested Tehran was not yet ready for negotiations.
“I don’t think it’s time yet, but I’m willing to listen,” Trump said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the US next week and meet President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, Trump confirmed during his speech at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Friday, CNN reported.
Netanyahu’s office earlier announced the visit, saying the meeting was scheduled at Trump’s invitation.
The Directorate of Saudi Civil Defence has announced that the danger in Yanbu Governorate has passed.
In an update, the authority urged residents to continue following Civil Defence instructions, avoid gathering in affected areas and refrain from filming. It also reminded the public to call 911 in case of an emergency.
Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence issued a warning of a “potential danger” in Yanbu, home to a major Red Sea port that handles millions of barrels of oil shipments daily.
The authority urged residents to take shelter and follow safety instructions in an alert posted on X early Saturday local time.
Minutes later, Civil Defence announced that the danger had passed, while advising people to avoid gatherings and refrain from filming.
The warning did not provide details about the nature or source of the potential threat.
The US military said Friday it had fired on and disabled a tanker ship that was attempting to evade the American blockade on Iranian ports.
"We disabled the tanker after the crew attempted to run the blockade at least four times prior," Navy Captain Tim Hawkins, spokesman for US Central Command, told AFP.
"The crew was repeatedly warned, didn't comply, and US forces on scene disabled the ship after firing into its engine room," he said. "The ship is no longer transiting to Iran."
The United States and the United Kingdom are planning a high-level meeting in London next week to form an international coalition to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report by Axios.
Citing European diplomats and sources familiar with the matter, Axios reported that the meeting could gather defence ministers and military leaders from Western and Middle Eastern nations, including US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine.
The itinerary and date are still under discussion and haven't been finalised, it added.
A White House official confirmed the joint initiative, while the British Embassy in Washington declined to comment, Axios reported.
Citing sources, Axios reported that the move comes as the US aims to build on discussions that the UK and France had with multiple countries in recent months about a potential international coalition for the Strait of Hormuz, adding that Washington wants allies to send de-mining vessels, naval vessels and drones to safeguard the waterway.
A European diplomat told Axios that the effort is tied to a US exit strategy from the conflict with Iran, noting, "The Americans are looking for a way out and they want our help."
This follows US President Donald Trump's recent threat to escalate military actions against Tehran, warning that Washington would target one Iranian bridge or power plant for every strike directed at commercial vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz.
Sirens sounded Saturday in Bahrain, where Iran has been conducting regular strikes, the interior ministry said.
"The siren has been sounded, Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place," the ministry said in a statement on X.
Saudi strikes hit telecom facilities in Yemen's city of Hodeida as well as Kamaran island on Friday, according to the Iran-backed group's media.
"A Saudi aggression comprising a series of air strikes hit facilities belonging to the telecommunications authority," Al-Masirah TV channel said, adding that the strikes also targeted Kamaran Island.
A Saudi ship was hit in the Red Sea on Friday sustaining minor damage to its hull, a Saudi transport official told state media, days after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis announced a maritime blockade of their Saudi foe.
"An official source at the Public Transport Authority stated that the vessel (NCC MASA), belonging to a Saudi company, was targeted while sailing in the Red Sea today... resulting in minor damage to the vessel's hull," Saudi's official SPA news agency said.
President Donald Trump is going ahead with new double-digit tariffs on dozens of US. trading partners just as the clock runs out Friday on stopgap levies he imposed after a stinging defeat at the Supreme Court.
Also, a series of explosions sounded near a military base hosting US forces in northern Iraq and sirens rang out in Bahrain on Friday, hours after the American military said it finished its 13th night of strikes against Iran. The conflict has flared again over the past week, as the US has pounded Iran while Tehran has attacked ships in the Strait of Hormuz and targeted US assets and allies in the region.
US President Donald Trump said Friday that he had not decided on whether to launch major strikes on Iran as Tehran was now getting "very serious" in talks with Washington.
"No I haven't," Trump told journalists in the Oval Office when asked if had made a decision, following reports that he was meeting advisors to discuss a large-scale operation.
"Look, we're talking to them right now. I think they're getting more and more serious as the days go by, for maybe the obvious reason."
Day 145: US-Iran war escalates as Tehran targets US bases in Gulf
Day 144: House approves bid to limit war with Tehran as oil hits $100
Day 143: US tightens Iran blockade, redirects 9 commercial ships
Day 142: Air defences roar over Tehran on 11th night of strikes
Day 141: Iran president says country in 'full-scale war' with US
Day 140: US strikes Iran, Gulf states face missile threats as war risks spread