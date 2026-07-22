US strikes Iran for 11th night as Hegseth reveals $37.5b cost; Rubio warns over Strait of Hormuz precedent

US war costs, naval blockade and strikes deepen fallout from Iran conflict
Highlights
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Southeast Asian foreign ministers that allowing Iran to control the Strait of Hormuz could set a dangerous global precedent.
Key points from his ASEAN remarks:
On freedom of navigation:
“There is a fundamental principle about freedom of navigation that is threatened. That cannot be allowed to happen.”
On Iran controlling the waterway:
“Iran demands the right — which they do not have under any existing legal mechanism — to control the transit of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.”
On global consequences:
“If we create a precedent in the Middle East where a nation-state can decide to control an international waterway, charge a toll, and blow up your ships if you don't pay, we have created a very dangerous precedent that will repeat itself in other parts of the world.”
On diplomacy with Iran:
“The United States remains open and willing to engage in positive and constructive negotiations and discussions, provided that the commitments made are honoured.”
On future action:
“If they are serious, we will be too. If they are not, then we will do what is necessary to protect our interests and those of our allies.”
Several flights between the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain have been affected as airlines adjust operations amid the ongoing regional situation. Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia have reported cancellations on multiple Gulf routes.
Passengers travelling during the busy summer peak season are advised to check their flight status before leaving for the airport, arrive at least three hours before departure, and monitor airline updates for schedule changes.
The US military identified Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton as the third American service member to die following recent Iranian attacks in Iraq and Jordan, underscoring the continuing dangers facing US forces even after missile and drone strikes have ended.
The US Department of War said Swinton, a soldier assigned to the US Army Space and Missile Defense Command, was killed on July 18 while participating in the controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance recovered from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone in northern Iraq.
The incident occurred during an explosive ordnance disposal operation after US and coalition forces intercepted Iranian drones targeting military installations in Iraq.
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Southeast Asian foreign ministers on Wednesday that Iranian control of the Strait of Hormuz would set a dangerous precedent with repercussions beyond the Middle East.
"If we create a precedent in the Middle East where a nation-state can decide to control an international waterway, charge a toll, and blow up your ships if you don't pay, we have created a very dangerous precedent that will repeat itself in other parts of the world, including this region," he told envoys at a Manila gathering of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the Iran war has cost the United States $37.5 billion so far, up from a previous estimate of nearly $29 billion in mid-May.
"The estimate we have as of today is $37.5 billion," Hegseth testified during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing at which he defended a request for some $67 billion in supplemental funding for the Pentagon.
Hegseth and General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Congress the funding request is "urgent" and "necessary" to pay the Pentagon's costs for the Iran war through the end of September.
But Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen challenged that assessment, saying Hegseth still has $75 billion available in unspent funding.
"Why are you asking the American people to absorb the cost of a war they don't support instead of asking for transfer authority for unspent reconciliation funding?"
Hegseth said the unspent money was "otherwise allocated" for President Donald Trump's other priorities, like the "Golden Dome for America and hypersonics and other munitions investments."
The requested funds do not include what it will cost to rebuild US military bases in the Middle East.
Lawmakers voiced frustration as they pressed for details of the Trump administration's strategy to win the war in the Middle East.
Demands for transparency crossed partisan lines, with Republican Senator John Kennedy saying "we need some hard answers and some straight talk" when he asked what would happen if the US just left the Strait of Hormuz.
Hegseth and Caine did not offer specifics for whether Iran would impose fees for ships seeking passage.
Bahrain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, held a phone call on Tuesday with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, to discuss the latest regional developments.
According to Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the two ministers discussed the continued Iranian attacks on the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and Jordan, as well as the systematic attacks on critical infrastructure, vital facilities, and civilians.
They also reviewed the implications of Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz on the freedom and safety of maritime navigation and the global economy.
The two sides further discussed ongoing efforts to preserve regional security and stability and exchanged views on a range of issues and topics of mutual interest.
US military launched airstrikes against numerous targets in Iran for the 11th consecutive night overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday, per CentCom.
Widespread attacks were reported on Bushehr, Parchin, Behbahan, Mahshahr, Bandar Abbas, Chabahar, Urmia, West of Tabriz, Baneh, Sirik, Urmia and Tehran.
Moreover, US has reportedly struck the Bidboland Gas Refinery in Mahshahr, Khuzestan Province, Iran.
The Bidboland Gas Refinery is Iran's largest gas processing facility and the largest gas hub in west Asia.
One of the strikes announced overnight by CentCom reportedly targeted the military section of Bushehr Airport.
Iranian air defence systems were activated across parts of Tehran early on Wednesday, according to Iranian state media, amid renewed fears of aerial attacks as tensions between Iran and the US continue to escalate.
State news agency IRNA and other Iranian media outlets reported that air defence batteries engaged over sections of the capital.
Authorities did not immediately specify the nature of the threat or whether any incoming drones, missiles or aircraft had been intercepted.
No immediate reports of casualties or damage were released.
The activation came hours after US President Donald Trump said the United States could strike Iran's heavily fortified Pickaxe Mountain tunnel complex "pretty soon," fueling expectations of further military action against Iranian strategic sites.
Iran has repeatedly placed its air defence network on heightened alert during the current conflict, particularly around Tehran and key military and nuclear facilities. Previous activations have been linked to suspected drone incursions, reconnaissance aircraft, or missile threats.
US forces have redirected eight commercial vessels and disabled one ship in the latest enforcement actions under Washington's naval blockade of Iran, as the maritime campaign expands alongside a widening conflict between the two countries.
The latest operation comes as the United States intensifies efforts to prevent vessels from entering or departing Iranian ports, while maintaining that international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains open for ships not trading with Iran.
According to US military updates, the eight commercial vessels complied with orders to alter course after being hailed by coalition naval forces.
One additional vessel was disabled after it allegedly failed to comply with repeated warnings, marking one of the most forceful enforcement actions since the blockade began in April.
The naval blockade was imposed after ceasefire negotiations between Washington and Tehran collapsed.
Day 142: Air defences roar over Tehran on 11th night of strikes
Day 141: Iran president says country in 'full-scale war' with US
Day 140: US strikes Iran, Gulf states face missile threats as war risks spread
Day 139: Two US troops killed, one missing in Jordan
Day 138: Gulf faces fresh attacks as Trump signals diplomacy
Day 137: Dubai rebuts false explosion reports
Day 137: Iran says it is no longer bound by parts of US ceasefire deal
Day 136: 2 UAE tankers hit, US to resume Iran blockade