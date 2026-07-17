Dubai rebuts false explosion reports as US launches 6th night of strikes on Iran

US strikes Iran again as Kuwait intercepts drones and UAE condemn missile attacks
Highlights
Iranian state media reported explosions and US strikes in locations across the south on Thursday night, as hostilities between the two foes rekindled.
State TV reported two explosions in the city of Bushehr - home to Iran's only civilian nuclear plant - in a "continuation of the American enemy aggression", as well as a series of unattributed explosions in coastal Bandar Abbas.
The official news agency IRNA also reported "American enemy attacks on areas around Ahvaz", where fearful residents told AFP they had heard intense strikes for a second night in a row.
Seven people were injured in a US strike on the “Talleh Allah Akbar” neighbourhood of the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, according to Iran’s Mehr News Agency. The agency said emergency medical teams were treating the wounded, while all rescue and healthcare units affiliated with Hormozgan University of Medical Sciences had been placed on maximum alert.
Iranian state media also aired footage it said showed the aftermath of the US attack in Bandar Abbas. Mehr reported that a telecommunications tower appeared to have been among the possible targets, although there has been no official confirmation of the intended target or the extent of the damage. Separately, Iranian state television reported eight new explosions around the village of Masan on Qeshm Island following what it described as a US aerial attack.
Kuwait’s armed forces intercepted 32 hostile drones that entered the country’s airspace from dawn on Thursday, the Ministry of Defence’s official spokesperson, Colonel Staff Saud Abdulaziz Al Otaibi, said.
He added that what he described as an “Iranian aggression” targeted several vital facilities across the country.
Debris from the intercepted drones fell in a number of residential areas, causing material damage but no casualties, he said.
US forces launched strikes against Iran for a 6th night in a row on Thursday, the US military said.
The strikes - which began at 1800 GMT - were carried out to "further degrade Iranian military capabilities," US Central Command said in a post on X.
Doha: Qatar has categorically denied reports that it agreed to take part in military action against Iran, dismissing the claims carried by Israeli media as false and politically motivated.
In a statement, the International Media Office expressed Qatar’s categorical rejection of the false reports published by Israeli media outlets, which alleged that Qatar had agreed to participate in military action against Iran.
Authorities in Dubai have emphasized that actions will be taken against media organisations that publish false news or unverified information about the emirate, following the circulation of a report claiming explosions had been heard in Downtown Dubai.
In a statement posted on X, the Government of Dubai Media Office said the necessary measures would be taken against outlets that publish inaccurate or unverified reports, in accordance with local and federal laws and regulations.
The Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) has dismissed reports claiming explosions occurred in Downtown Dubai, stressing that the information carried in a Reuters report is false.
In a statement, GDMO said the report was inaccurate and urged the public and media organisations to rely solely on official sources for verified information.
The office also called on the public to refrain from circulating rumours or unverified reports, stressing the importance of obtaining information from official government channels to prevent the spread of misinformation.
Iranian media reported that sites near Qeshm Island and Bandar Abbas in southern Iran had been hit by US. strikes, the latest development in the escalating military confrontation between Washington and Tehran.
Tasnim news agency said locations around Qeshm Island were struck by “U.S. projectiles”, citing its correspondent. Mehr news agency reported that the projectiles hit sites near the island at 6.10pm local time, adding that authorities would issue a detailed report once initial assessments were completed. It did not provide information on damage or casualties.
Egypt strongly condemned renewed Iranian attacks targeting Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan on Thursday, describing them as a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and stability.
The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks constituted “a violation of states' sovereignty” that endangered “the security and safety of their residents.”
Cairo expressed its “full solidarity” with the three Arab countries and affirmed its support for them in confronting any threat to their security and territorial integrity.
Egypt also reiterated its categorical rejection of any actions that could expand the conflict or threaten the security of Arab states.
Kuwait condemns and strongly denounces the Iranian attacks against Bahrain and Jordan in flagrant violation of their sovereignty and the integrity of their territories and as a direct threat to their security and stability and the safety of their peoples.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Kuwait's full solidarity with the two brotherly countries and its standing by their side and its support for all measures they take.
Shipping companies are increasingly avoiding a U.S. military-guided transit scheme through the Strait of Hormuz after a series of Iranian attacks on commercial vessels heightened security concerns, according to seven maritime security and shipping industry sources cited by Reuters.
Kuwait's military said it was responding to renewed Iranian aerial attacks on Thursday as Iran and the United States exchanged strikes over control of the vital Strait of Hormuz.
"Kuwaiti air defences are currently engaging hostile drone attacks following the Iranian aggression," Kuwait's army said in a statement as an AFP journalist reported sounds of explosions near the Gulf state's capital, Kuwait City.
A drone struck a ship located off the port in Iraq's southern province of Basra on Thursday, a security official told AFP.
The ship, which was "carrying American-branded cars", had arrived from the United Arab Emirates and was hit near an oil terminal, the official said.
Iraq's oil ministry said it was verifying reports of an unspecified "object" falling on a tanker.
The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the renewed hostile attacks by Iran targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan with missiles and drones.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these hostile attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly nations and a threat to their security and stability.
The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding their security and stability.
Kuwait's General Staff of the Armed Forces said on Thursday that the country's air defence systems are currently intercepting hostile drones.
Kuwait has strongly condemned what it described as Iran's continued attacks on its territory, holding Tehran fully responsible for what it called a serious violation of its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.
In a statement, Kuwait's Foreign Ministry said the attacks also breached international law, the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026). It accused Iran of escalating tensions through attacks on Kuwait and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, warning that the actions threaten regional security and stability.
The ministry called on Tehran to immediately halt the attacks and said Kuwait would take all necessary measures to protect its territory, citizens, residents and national interests while reserving its rights under international law.
Tehran on Thursday accused the United States of carrying out a "barbaric attack" after a cancer hospital in Iran's southwest was forced to evacuate due to nearby strikes.
"This barbaric attack, reminiscent of Israel's atrocities against healthcare facilities, caused severe suffering and anxiety upon the hospitalised children," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei posted on X, saying "211 patients undergoing chemotherapy" were evacuated.
The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) said that its air defence systems successfully intercepted and destroyed several treacherous Iranian aerial attacks on Thursday.
In a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the General Command said that Iran continues its systematic hostile approach through unlawful missile and drone attacks targeting civilians in the Kingdom.
It stressed that the deliberate use of missiles and drones to target civilians and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.
India has directed shipping companies to stop deploying Indian seafarers on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz until further notice, citing heightened security risks in the Gulf.
The Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) said the order applies to ship owners, managers and RPSL companies. It also instructed maritime operators to maintain heightened vigilance in the Arabian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waters, closely monitor security advisories and comply with the ISPS Code. Ship operators have been told to report emergencies immediately through the IFC-IOR and DG Communication Centre as authorities continue to monitor the evolving security situation.
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Pakistan said on Thursday it would encourage the United States and Iran to stop violence and resume talks under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) it helped mediate last month.
"While the implementation of the MoU is facing challenges, Pakistan will continue to encourage all sides to end violence and resume technical-level talks in accordance with the MoU," Tahir Andrabi, Pakistan's foreign office spokesman, told reporters in Islamabad.
"We express the hope for an early normalisation of the situation in Strait of Hormuz and underscore the importance of ensuring the continued safety, security and freedom of maritime navigation," he added.
Tehran warned Thursday it would target regional infrastructure if the United States carried out threats to attack Iran's infrastructure, as the war in the Middle East resumed.
The spokesman for Iran's military headquarters said that if the US followed through on its threats, "all infrastructure in the region" would be "crushed under the steel blows" of Iran's armed forces.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Thursday they had struck a US air base in Jordan with ballistic missiles in response to what they described as an American attack near a children's cancer hospital in Iran.
The IRGC said US forces had "used air bases located in Jordan to target various parts of Iran, including the vicinity of a children's cancer hospital", and that its aerospace force responded by "launching two waves of missile strikes" on the bases in Jordan, according to their website.
Iran's army said on Thursday it carried out drone attacks against US bases and facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain, state TV reported, after the United States carried out strikes on the Islamic republic.
Iran's military said it targeted "radar systems, a Patriot air defense system, and fuel storage facilities at Ali Al Salem Air Base" in Kuwait and US military facilities at the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, IRIB reported.
Jordan's Armed Forces said they intercepted and destroyed eight Iranian missiles that were headed towards the kingdom's territory.
The announcement came after the Iranian military said it had targeted US military facilities in Jordan.
The Iranian army said on Thursday that it targeted US military facilities in Jordan with drones, state media reported, after the United States carried out another wave of strikes on Iran.
"The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced that... in response to the enemy aggression, it targeted the communication systems and fuel storage facilities of the U.S. military in Jordan using suicide (kamikaze) drones," state television IRIB said.
The US State Department said Wednesday it has approved the sale of an estimated $1.96 billion in weapons to Saudi Arabia, as the war ramps up in the Middle East.
"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a Major non-NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Gulf Region," the State Department said in a release.
Air defences were heard in parts of Tehran on Thursday morning, state media said, and explosions rang out in northern and western parts of the country.
"So far, no casualties have been reported in Tehran by official authorities," state news agency IRNA reported. Explosions were heard in parts of the western Lorestan province, and Semnan in the north, IRNA and the Mehr news agency reported.
The U.S. military has completed another wave of strikes on Iranian military targets, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM).
CENTCOM said the operation concluded at 9pm ET on July 15, targeting Iranian command centres, air defence systems, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities. The strikes, including those in Bandar Abbas, were carried out using precision-guided munitions and were aimed at further reducing Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that arch foe Iran has freed an American citizen detained since December 2024 and allowed her to leave the country.
"She is now safely outside of Iran, and in good condition," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, adding: "The United States of America appreciates this gesture of Goodwill by Iran!"
Trump - who in recent days has ordered a resumption of strikes against Iran and reimposed a naval blockade of its ports - did not name the woman or describe why she had been held, other than to say she had been "wrongfully detained."
US forces confirmed that they have enforced naval blockade measures against Iran from midnight on July 15, 2026 by disabling an unladen oil tanker attempting to sail toward an Iranian port in the Arabian Gulf.
US Central Command (CentCom) forces observed Curacao-flagged M/T Belma transiting international waters toward Kharg Island.
The commercial vessel ignored multiple warnings as it attempted to violate the US blockade, according to the command.
A US aircraft disabled the vessel after firing hellfire missiles into the ship’s smokestack. The ship is no longer transiting to Iran.
Projectiles reportedly struck the southeastern Iranian cities of Rask and Chabahar in Sistan and Baluchestan province late on Wednesday, with Iranian media reporting explosions. Few immediate details were provided on the damage or casualties.
Subsequent reporting by Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency indicates that the Chabahar Port's maritime traffic control centre was hit in a renewed US strike, while Iranian authorities also reported attacks elsewhere in the province, including the Bampur Army garrison.
Tasnim said at least seven Iranian military personnel were killed in the Bampur strike.
Kuwait said on Thursday it was intercepting Iranian drones, while air raid sirens rang out in Bahrain, following another night of American strikes on Iranian territory.
In a statement on X, the Kuwaiti army said they were "engaging hostile drone attacks following the nefarious Iranian aggression". Bahrain's interior ministry urged citizens and residents to "remain calm and head to the nearest safe place".
US President Donald Trump has now openly threatened Pickaxe Mountain and Kharg Island. The US leader declared that the US would eventually "take out" the underground tunnel complexes deeply buried near Natanz, Iran, that Western analysts believe could support future nuclear activities.
Experts say the mountain complex is among the hardest military targets in the world because its tunnels are buried hundreds of feet beneath solid rock, potentially beyond the reach of even America's most powerful bunker-busting bombs.
Pickaxe Mountain forms part of several "options" reportedly now under consideration by Trump following a White House briefing by military leaders. Trump is also weighing a significant expansion of US military operations in Iran, including the possible seizure of Kharg, Tehran's main oil export hub.
President Trump is leaning toward expanding US military operations in Iran after days of briefings from top aides, U.S. officials said. Options include stepping up airstrikes, sending ground forces to seize Iranian islands near the Strait of Hormuz and bombing a fortified site that could be used for covert nuclear work.
Trump hosted a Situation Room meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the potential seizure of Kharg Island and other territory along the Strait of Hormuz using U.S. troops, as well as the potential bombing of a tunnel complex at Pickaxe Mountain.
Day 137: Iran says it is no longer bound by parts of US ceasefire deal
Day 136: 2 UAE tankers hit, US to resume Iran blockade
Day 135: US military launches another round of Iran strikes
Day 134: Strait of Hormuz tensions flare after ship attack
Day 133: US swaps strikes with Iran while keeping nuclear talks alive
Day 132: Israel vows stronger military action against Iran
Day 131: Trump tempers fury to end NATO summit on high note
Day 130: Iran reports explosions on sites around Hormuz Strait
Day 129: Body of Khamenei arrives in Qom ahead of procession
Day 128: Massive turnout at Khamenei funeral