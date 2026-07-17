Dubai rebuts false explosion reports as US launches 6th night of strikes on Iran

Iranian state media reported explosions and US strikes in locations across the south on Thursday night, as hostilities between the two foes rekindled.

State TV reported two explosions in the city of Bushehr - home to Iran's only civilian nuclear plant - in a "continuation of the American enemy aggression", as well as a series of unattributed explosions in coastal Bandar Abbas.

The official news agency IRNA also reported "American enemy attacks on areas around Ahvaz", where fearful residents told AFP they had heard intense strikes for a second night in a row.