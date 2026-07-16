The order, issued by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) through Circular No. 36 of 2026, applies to ship owners, ship managers and Recruitment and Placement Service Licence (RPSL) companies.

Dubai: India has directed shipping companies to stop deploying Indian seafarers on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz until further notice, citing the heightened security situation in the Gulf.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's busiest maritime chokepoints and a vital route for global oil and gas shipments. Security concerns in the waterway have intensified amid the evolving situation in the Gulf.

The DGMA also instructed maritime operators to maintain heightened vigilance in the Arabian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and adjoining waters, closely monitor navigational warnings and security advisories, and strictly comply with the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code.

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