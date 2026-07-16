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India directs shipping firms to stop deploying seafarers through Strait of Hormuz

Security concerns in the waterway have intensified amid the evolving situation in the Gulf

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Ships sailing near the Strait of Hormuz.
Ships sailing near the Strait of Hormuz.
AFP

Dubai: India has directed shipping companies to stop deploying Indian seafarers on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz until further notice, citing the heightened security situation in the Gulf.

The order, issued by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) through Circular No. 36 of 2026, applies to ship owners, ship managers and Recruitment and Placement Service Licence (RPSL) companies.

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The DGMA also instructed maritime operators to maintain heightened vigilance in the Arabian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and adjoining waters, closely monitor navigational warnings and security advisories, and strictly comply with the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code.

Ship operators have been told to report emergencies immediately through the Information Fusion Centre–Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) and the DG Communication Centre (MMDAC).

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's busiest maritime chokepoints and a vital route for global oil and gas shipments. Security concerns in the waterway have intensified amid the evolving situation in the Gulf.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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