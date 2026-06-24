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Evacuation of more than 11,000 seafarers underway: IMO

IMO leads coordinated effort to secure safe passage through Strait of Hormuz

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
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The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has announced an evacuation plan for thousands of seafarers in the Strait of Hormuz. The mass transit operation aims to ease the mental strain on the stranded seafarers, have endured considerable uncertainty, depleted supplies and severe fatigue during the blockade. The UN agency paid tribute to the 14 seafarers who lost their lives in the conflict prior to the de-escalation.
The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has announced an evacuation plan for thousands of seafarers in the Strait of Hormuz. The mass transit operation aims to ease the mental strain on the stranded seafarers, have endured considerable uncertainty, depleted supplies and severe fatigue during the blockade. The UN agency paid tribute to the 14 seafarers who lost their lives in the conflict prior to the de-escalation.
IMO

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has started implementing a large-scale operation to facilitate the safe movement of hundreds of vessels and the evacuation of more than 11,000 seafarers who had been stranded in the Gulf during months of heightened tensions.

The agency said it had secured safety guarantees from relevant parties and would coordinate closely with Oman, Iran, other coastal states, the United States and the maritime industry to ensure safe navigation through the waterway.

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Humanitarian move

The mass transit effort is currently underway after months of intense geopolitical tensions that crippled commercial shipping lanes.

The stranded seafarers have endured considerable mental strain, with depleted supplies and severe fatigue during the blockade. The UN agency paid tribute to the 14 seafarers who lost their lives in the conflict prior to the de-escalation.

Safety, coordination

Following security guarantees from involved nations, the IMO is contacting ships individually to provide an allocated transit day and specific instructions for safe departure.

Designated routes

Vessels are directed to use two newly established temporary routes to avoid floating mines and safely exit the region.

The IMO continues to publish daily reports on the status and number of ships leaving the region as well as ongoing industry developments on the IMO official platform.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of global seaborne oil and a significant share of LNG exports pass, has remained under close scrutiny by energy markets and shipping companies because of its strategic importance to global trade.

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