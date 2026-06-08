Fire breaks out on tanker carrying 24 Indians south of Hormuz, crew safe

No confirmation yet on whether the vessel was struck by a projectile
Dubai: A fire broke out aboard an oil tanker carrying 24 Indian seafarers south of the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, prompting an emergency response and triggering concerns over maritime security in one of the world’s most sensitive shipping corridors.
India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) said all 24 crew members are safe and that authorities are working to determine the cause of the incident.
“The preliminary information we have received indicates that all Indian seafarers are presently safe,” Opesh Kumar Sharma, Director in the Shipping Division, said during an inter-ministerial briefing on developments in West Asia.
The fire was reported at around 1.30pm aboard MT Marivex, an oil tanker operating south of the Strait of Hormuz. Officials said the vessel was travelling in ballast condition and was not carrying any cargo at the time.
Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the vessel was struck by a projectile.
“We are trying to ascertain the facts. Whether the ship was hit by a projectile or not, we are still seeking complete information,” Sharma said.
He added that the tanker was “well out of the Strait of Hormuz and well clear to the south” when the incident occurred.
The shipping ministry said it is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions in the region, the Indian Navy and the Ministry of Defence to monitor the situation and ensure the safety of the crew.
Earlier, the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI) issued an urgent appeal on social media, saying the vessel’s Indian crew had sought assistance off the coast of Oman.
The Indian Embassy in Oman later confirmed it had established direct contact with the seafarers.
The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region and continued concerns over the safety of commercial shipping routes around the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global energy supplies.
India’s Directorate General of Shipping said it has remained on high alert since the regional crisis began, handling more than 12,000 calls and 26,800 emails from seafarers, their families and maritime stakeholders. The agency has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 3,500 Indian seafarers so far.
Despite regional tensions, Indian authorities said port operations across the country remain normal, with no congestion reported.
-- With ANI inputs