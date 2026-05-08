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7 Filipino seafarers injured in Iran-linked attack as Hormuz shipping crisis deepens

Attack on Maltese-flagged CMA CGM vessel heightens fears over Gulf shipping lanes

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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Small, high-speed vessels operated by the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) are designed for "asymmetric", swarm-style attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Gulf.
Small, high-speed vessels operated by the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) are designed for "asymmetric", swarm-style attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Gulf.
File photo

Manila: Seven Filipino seafarers were injured on May 5 after the Maltese-flagged container ship CMA CGM San Antonio was hit in a reported Iranian drone attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the Department of Migrant Workers said Thursday.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said all seven were taken to hospitals for treatment, with four sustaining relatively minor injuries and three in more serious condition, as per the Manila Bulletin.

The paper reported that the seven injured Filipinos were evacuated from the ship and being monitored in hospitals.

Cacdac made the announcement at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, saying the seafarers survived the attack and were later evacuated from the vessel.

He also clarified that some foreign reports described the ship as "French", but Philippine records identify it as a Maltese-flagged container vessel operated by the French shipping group CMA CGM.

What happened

The attack took place as the vessel passed through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical shipping chokepoints, where tensions have surged amid the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

Maritime reports said the ship went dark for security before the strike and that crew members were later evacuated after the vessel was damaged.

The Department of Migrant Workers said Philippine Embassy officials and a labour attaché have already contacted the injured seafarers through hospital personnel and are monitoring their condition.

Their exact locations were not disclosed.

Why it matters

The incident highlights the growing danger for commercial shipping in the Hormuz corridor, where security concerns have already forced multiple vessels to alter operations or transit under heightened caution.

It also underscores the risks faced by Filipino seafarers, who remain a major part of the global merchant marine workforce and are often present on vessels moving through high-risk waters.

Maritime sources said the attack triggered fresh fears over the safety of ships crossing the strait, with some officials linking it to broader disruption in the waterway.

The case has also intensified concern in Manila, given the large number of Filipino nationals working at sea and the government’s duty to assist crews caught in conflict zones.

Official response

Cacdac said the government is coordinating with foreign and Philippine officials to ensure the injured seafarers receive treatment and support.

He added that the embassy and labour attaché will continue hospital visits and monitoring.

The DMW did not release further details on the crew’s employers or the hospitals where they were admitted.

The Maritime Executive also identified the vessel as the Maltese-flagged CMA CGM San Antonio and noted that crew members were injured and the ship went dark after the strike.

The attack came as US efforts to guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz, known as "Project Freedom", were paused.

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