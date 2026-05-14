The attack threatens maritime navigation and regional stability
The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted an Indian-flagged vessel off the coast of Oman, warning that the incident poses a serious threat to international maritime navigation and regional stability.
In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attack represents a grave escalation aimed at undermining the stability of vital maritime corridors and jeopardising the safety of global shipping routes.
The ministry expressed the UAE’s solidarity with India and affirmed its full support for all measures aimed at protecting the security and safety of Indian vessels and safeguarding its interests.
The ministry also said the attack constitutes a flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which affirms freedom of maritime navigation and rejects targeting commercial vessels or the disruption of international maritime routes.
It stressed that targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool for pressure or economic blackmail amounted to acts of piracy and posed a direct threat to regional stability and global energy security.