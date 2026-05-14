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UAE condemns terrorist attack on Indian-flagged vessel off Oman coast

The attack threatens maritime navigation and regional stability

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE condemns terrorist attack on Indian-flagged vessel off Oman coast

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted an Indian-flagged vessel off the coast of Oman, warning that the incident poses a serious threat to international maritime navigation and regional stability.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attack represents a grave escalation aimed at undermining the stability of vital maritime corridors and jeopardising the safety of global shipping routes.

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The ministry expressed the UAE’s solidarity with India and affirmed its full support for all measures aimed at protecting the security and safety of Indian vessels and safeguarding its interests.

The ministry also said the attack constitutes a flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which affirms freedom of maritime navigation and rejects targeting commercial vessels or the disruption of international maritime routes.

It stressed that targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool for pressure or economic blackmail amounted to acts of piracy and posed a direct threat to regional stability and global energy security.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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